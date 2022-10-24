Kardashian Sisters Address Kanye West's Antisemitism After Nazi Rally In Los Angeles

Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian have publicly expressed their support for the Jewish community in text-based Instagram images addressing Kanye West’s recent string of antisemitic interviews with Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and Piers Morgan.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” wrote Kim Kardashian earlier today. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Khloe Kardashian was the first of her sprawling celebrity family to address West’s claim he was being targeted by a Jewish cabal of businessmen.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” she wrote Sunday. Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner re-shared the image.

After tweeting he was “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” West was kicked off Twitter and Instagram. JP Morgan, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA have reportedly since cut ties with West — who told Morgan he was “absolutely not” sorry about the tweet last week.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, first aligned himself with the far-right when he met with Donald Trump in New York City in 2016. Though he stopped wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, his recent rhetoric spurred a neo-Nazi rally on Saturday.

“Kanye is right about the Jews,” read one banner that protestors in Los Angeles draped over the 405 Freeway overpass while giving Nazi salutes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Both the Anti-Defamation League and StopAntisemitism organization believe the demonstration was started by the Goyim Defense League, whose leader Jon Minadeo II reportedly yelled at a California Highway Patrol officer who responded to the scene.

Former Anti-Defamation League board member Sam Yebri told the Times that locals have been finding fliers at their homes and on their vehicles espousing conspiracy theories that COVID-19 was part of a Jewish and LGBTQ “agenda.”

“Kanye’s remarks give added air and momentum to the hate that previously was limited to the dark corners of the internet,” Yebri told the Times. “Now it’s popping up in neighborhoods, at people’s homes and throughout Los Angeles.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are ultimately not the only celebrities to publicly distance themselves from West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 — as their sentiment was shared by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Julianne Moore.