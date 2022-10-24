ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Vote nears on Palm Beach County property tax for teachers, school safety and mental health

Voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to continue a property tax that generates hundreds of millions of dollars every year for Palm Beach County schools. When they approved the tax in 2010 and 2014, the school district collected a lower amount — averaging $42 million a year — and financed hundreds of teaching positions for art, music and physical education, along with teachers for magnet programs and career academies.
cw34.com

Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were arrested after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
beckersspine.com

Florida podiatrist charged with abusing patient

A 77-year-old podiatrist in Palm Beach, Fla. was charged with sexual battery involving a patient, and investigators believe he may have abused others, NBC affiliate WPTV reported Oct. 25. A 61-year-old patient saw Saul Lipsman, DPM, for foot pain on March 11, the report said. He treated her, and the...
PALM BEACH, FL
worldpropertyjournal.com

Palm Beach County Overall Home Sales Down 25 Percent Annually in September

According to the Miami Association of Realtors, total Palm Beach County residential sales decreased 25.5% year-over-year in September 2022, from 2,830 to 2,109, because of rising mortgage rates and low inventory. Palm Beach single-family home sales decreased 19.3%, from 1,450 to 1,170. Palm Beach condo transactions declined 32%, from 1,380...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

William Lauder demolished his $110M Palm Beach mansion

A massive 36,000-square-foot Palm Beach mansion built in 2016 was demolished Tuesday — less than a year after Estée Lauder heir, William Lauder, purchased the home for a whopping $110 million. The structure, at 1071 N. Ocean Boulevard, was spotted with a notice on its driveway gates last...
PALM BEACH, FL

