Vote nears on Palm Beach County property tax for teachers, school safety and mental health
Voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to continue a property tax that generates hundreds of millions of dollars every year for Palm Beach County schools. When they approved the tax in 2010 and 2014, the school district collected a lower amount — averaging $42 million a year — and financed hundreds of teaching positions for art, music and physical education, along with teachers for magnet programs and career academies.
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
Miami New Times
Politically Motivated? Details Emerge on Brutal Beating of Rubio Supporter, Former White Nationalist
Christopher Monzon, a former white nationalist with a history of virulently racist and anti-Semitic comments, was walking through a Hialeah community, canvassing for the Florida Republican Party on the evening of October 23. The neighborhood, not far from Amelia Earhart Park, is a collection of palm-tree-lined single-story homes, many of...
Val Demings holds rally in West Palm Beach
As early voting begins in Florida, U.S. Senate hopeful Val Demings attends a rally in West Palm Beach. WPTV was there.
floridapolitics.com
Marco Rubio says second arrest for beating of canvasser with bigoted history supports claims of political motive
In the wake of a second arrest connected to the brutal attack of a campaign worker, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is decrying local media as “biased” and “irresponsible” for their reporting on the matter. Rubio on Wednesday posted images to Twitter of an arrest report of...
WPTV
What issues are most important to Florida voters during midterm elections?
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With the spotlight on Fort Pierce on Monday for the gubernatorial debate, WPTV wanted to know what issues voters consider a priority for them and what will influence who they vote for in the midterm election. Early voting is already underway in many counties in...
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices
In an effort to find solutions for the affordable housing crisis, Palm Beach County community leaders held a community forum in Jupiter Wednesday.
cw34.com
Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
WPTV
Understanding Florida's constitutional amendment questions on November ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Tania Rogers breaks down each of Florida's three constitutional amendment questions on the November ballot to help voters cast their ballots with confidence. Amendment 1:Limitation on the Assessment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes. Amendment 1 deals with two...
WPBF News 25
3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were arrested after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.
beckersspine.com
Florida podiatrist charged with abusing patient
A 77-year-old podiatrist in Palm Beach, Fla. was charged with sexual battery involving a patient, and investigators believe he may have abused others, NBC affiliate WPTV reported Oct. 25. A 61-year-old patient saw Saul Lipsman, DPM, for foot pain on March 11, the report said. He treated her, and the...
worldpropertyjournal.com
Palm Beach County Overall Home Sales Down 25 Percent Annually in September
According to the Miami Association of Realtors, total Palm Beach County residential sales decreased 25.5% year-over-year in September 2022, from 2,830 to 2,109, because of rising mortgage rates and low inventory. Palm Beach single-family home sales decreased 19.3%, from 1,450 to 1,170. Palm Beach condo transactions declined 32%, from 1,380...
cw34.com
FPL brings in worker suspended from a helicopter to remove poles
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light has reached what they feel is an important landmark. They've removed the last two wooden transmission poles in Palm Beach County. The last two poles were at Jonathan Dickinson State Park near Hobe Sound. They were in a remote...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
William Lauder demolished his $110M Palm Beach mansion
A massive 36,000-square-foot Palm Beach mansion built in 2016 was demolished Tuesday — less than a year after Estée Lauder heir, William Lauder, purchased the home for a whopping $110 million. The structure, at 1071 N. Ocean Boulevard, was spotted with a notice on its driveway gates last...
Food Editor: Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants and other October finds
Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October:. The swelter surrendered. The dip in temperatures may not have brought us sweater weather but it gave us sunny-and-mild reasons to dine al fresco and maybe venture out for weekend brunch. Here...
