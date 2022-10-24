Pensacola Symphony Orchestra hosts a spectacular celebration of place at its upcoming concert on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Titled Schumann Symphony No. 3, the concert explores various works inspired by travel. With its folk-like melodies and genuine sense of joy, Robert Schumann’s Third Symphony was inspired by the monuments and natural splendors of the Rhineland. Written during a particularly happy time in the composer’s life, it was the final symphony written by the composer.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO