ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Superintendent says Warrington Middle received positive assessment from Charter USA

ESCAMBIA , Fla. -- Charter Schools USA spent two days at Warrington Middle School this week to decide whether or not the firm wants to help save the school. Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said the meetings with the firm's top executives were productive and positive for the K-8 school that has received a failing grade for nine years straight.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

All Service Ball - Hosted by Honor HER Foundation - Nov. 11

The Honor HER Foundation invites the community to join them at the 2nd annual All Services Ball on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Court of De Luna Event Space (116 E. Gonzalez St. Pensacola FL) from 6:00pm - 11:00pm. The All Services Ball is a charity ball honoring the brave...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Assessment of Warrington Middle by Charter Schools USA unknown

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Warrington Middle School's future remains in question. Charter Schools USA executives visited Warrington Middle School on Monday and Tuesday for an on-site assessment to determine if the school could successfully transition to a charter by the fall of 2023. The visit follows last week's Florida Department...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Autism Pensacola promoting blue buckets for kids with autism

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- In the U.S., 1 in 44 children have been diagnosed with autism, according to the organization Autism Speaks. This is the second year Autism Pensacola has participated in the Blue Pumpkin Campaign. The organization is giving out free blue candy buckets for Halloween for children with autism....
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Symphony -Featuring the Music of Schumann, Mendelssohn and More - Nov. 5

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra hosts a spectacular celebration of place at its upcoming concert on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Titled Schumann Symphony No. 3, the concert explores various works inspired by travel. With its folk-like melodies and genuine sense of joy, Robert Schumann’s Third Symphony was inspired by the monuments and natural splendors of the Rhineland. Written during a particularly happy time in the composer’s life, it was the final symphony written by the composer.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Jury deliberates in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the retrial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles. A judge ordered a mistrial in the case last week. WEAR News has been in the courtroom all day for the latest in the trial. Six people will decide whether Dr. Charles Stamitoles...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Documents reveal why state recommends removal of Escambia County commissioner

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- New documents from the State of Florida Commission on Ethics explain why the board has recommended removing Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. The recommendation was announced Friday. It comes with a $35,000 fine for Underhill. New documents obtained by WEAR News on Wednesday outline the violations...
WEAR

Pensacola dentist found guilty of inappropriately touching former employee

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was found guilty Wednesday of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a former employee. A jury of six found Stamitoles guilty Wednesday afternoon after trial began in the morning. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. The judge remanded Stamitoles to custody...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crews continue to make progress toward completing Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Construction crews continue to make progress towards completing the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The county gave these updates Wednesday on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement project:. Westbound trophy pieces: 100 percent complete. Westbound girders: 100 percent complete. Westbound decks cast: 95 percent complete. The county says crews have...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man wanted for robbery at Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are searching for a 36-year-old man for last Friday's robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola. The wanted man is Tanner Richard Morgan. He is a white male who is 5’10" and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. The robbery...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says possible charges are pending in the incident. The extent...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Bayside Academy Volleyball Team wins 21st straight state championship

BAYSIDE, Ala. -- The Bayside Admirals won 20 straight State Championships. None of the girls on this year's team were alive the last time they didn't win state. They keep moving up in class, in competitive balance promotions -- from 1-A in 2002, up to 6-A this year. The Admirals...
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

57-year-old woman killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 57-year-old Atmore woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama. It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Bell Fork Road, approximately eight miles northeast of Atmore. The victim is Patricia Allen Helton of Atmore. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, her Chevrolet...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Free Concert: Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart - Nov. 5

Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring: Stuart Duncan, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton. Hunter Amphitheater in Pensacola’s Community Maritime Park. Over the last four decades, Béla Fleck has made a point of boldly going where no banjo player has gone before, a musical journey that has earned him 16 Grammys in nine different fields, including Country, Pop, Jazz, Instrumental, Classical and World Music. But his roots are in bluegrass, and that’s where he returns with his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, My Bluegrass Heart.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy