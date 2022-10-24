Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point approves permit for townhouse project
CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit that will allow construction of up to 30 townhouses on a five-acre tract at 1160 Highway 24. The quasi-judicial decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and followed a public hearing during...
wcti12.com
Carteret County to launch "Operation Green Light" to support ENC Veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, North Carolina — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, October 17th to participate in a new program to recognize the men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service. According to...
newbernnow.com
2022 Paddling for Pennies Honors Late Wayne County Sheriff Deputy
Paddling for Pennies (P4P), a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, will paddle in kayaks the entire 193 miles of the Neuse River beginning at Falls Damn all the way to New Bern in just 4 days!. This year’s run named in honor of Sergeant Matthew Fishman, the Wayne County Sheriff Deputy that gave...
USCellular donates $38,000 to Beaufort County organization
WASHINGTON, N.C. — An organization in Beaufort County is getting a significant contribution from UScellular. To help make equitable learning access and opportunities to keep young people connected, UScellular has chosen to donate 34 wireless hotspots and two years of service valued at more than $38,000 to Citizens on the Southside Together, making this part […]
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 27 – 30, 2022
Previously delayed BBQ Chicken Dinner given by Berne Lodge No. 724 will take place on Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2100 South Glenburnie Road. 100% of the proceeds go to supporting charities. List of Halloween Happenings starting tonight thru Oct. 31. On Saturday, Stroll to the Polls starting...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 25, 26 & 27
Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WITN
Law enforcement agencies coordinate ferry emergency training
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies trained how to respond to an emergency situation on a Cherry Branch ferry this week. The Cherry Branch ferry route was under maintenance on October 25th, so law enforcement used this opportunity for a special active shooter training.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear. The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.
newbernnow.com
Highway 70 Lane Closures Scheduled for this Weekend in James City
Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning on Oct. 28, 2022 at 7 p.m., when a state Transportation Department contractor plans to close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
WITN
Camp Lejeune toxic water victims to participate in town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Victims and advocates of the Camp Lejeune lethal water contamination will participate in a town hall meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on 50 Court St. in Jacksonville. For decades, high levels of cancer-causing chemicals leached into...
wcti12.com
Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lenoir County. The fire is happening at a home on Highway 11 South in the Kinston area. We have a reporter on the scene working to get more information. Stay with NewsChannel 12 for...
WITN
Officer receives award for service to community
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Rotary Club of Morehead City-Noon held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. It was there that Officer Elizabeth Chaanine was honored as a very special award recipient. The four-year officer with the Morehead City Police Department was awarded the Bill Condie Police Officer of the...
wcti12.com
New Bern man jailed under $150,000 bond for crimes in Carolina Avenue shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man is in jail on multiple charges related to shots that were fired at the Carolina Avenue apartments on Oct. 13, 2022. Kyseam Williams, 21, was arrested and charged with:. Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Felony conspiracy.
U.S. 70 construction in James City will require closures
NEW BERN, N.C. – Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, when a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point board approves commercial site plans for Tractor Supply, CSP Extra Space Storage
CEDAR POINT — With minimal discussion Monday night during their regular meeting in the town hall, Cedar Point commissioners unanimously approved the site plans for two major businesses near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58, the first developments of the old Walmart property. Commissioners had already...
WITN
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
neusenews.com
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
newbernnow.com
Scottish Rite Masons of NC Present “Letters From Home” Performance
Letters From Home uses song, dance, and witty repertoire in a USO style performance to honor active-duty military and veterans. Performance takes place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available here or by phone at 252-638-4031....
