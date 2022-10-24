ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point approves permit for townhouse project

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit that will allow construction of up to 30 townhouses on a five-acre tract at 1160 Highway 24. The quasi-judicial decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and followed a public hearing during...
CEDAR POINT, NC
WNCT

USCellular donates $38,000 to Beaufort County organization

WASHINGTON, N.C. — An organization in Beaufort County is getting a significant contribution from UScellular. To help make equitable learning access and opportunities to keep young people connected, UScellular has chosen to donate 34 wireless hotspots and two years of service valued at more than $38,000 to Citizens on the Southside Together, making this part […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 27 – 30, 2022

Previously delayed BBQ Chicken Dinner given by Berne Lodge No. 724 will take place on Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2100 South Glenburnie Road. 100% of the proceeds go to supporting charities. List of Halloween Happenings starting tonight thru Oct. 31. On Saturday, Stroll to the Polls starting...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 25, 26 & 27

Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Law enforcement agencies coordinate ferry emergency training

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies trained how to respond to an emergency situation on a Cherry Branch ferry this week. The Cherry Branch ferry route was under maintenance on October 25th, so law enforcement used this opportunity for a special active shooter training.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Highway 70 Lane Closures Scheduled for this Weekend in James City

Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning on Oct. 28, 2022 at 7 p.m., when a state Transportation Department contractor plans to close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Camp Lejeune toxic water victims to participate in town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Victims and advocates of the Camp Lejeune lethal water contamination will participate in a town hall meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on 50 Court St. in Jacksonville. For decades, high levels of cancer-causing chemicals leached into...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lenoir County. The fire is happening at a home on Highway 11 South in the Kinston area. We have a reporter on the scene working to get more information. Stay with NewsChannel 12 for...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Officer receives award for service to community

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Rotary Club of Morehead City-Noon held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. It was there that Officer Elizabeth Chaanine was honored as a very special award recipient. The four-year officer with the Morehead City Police Department was awarded the Bill Condie Police Officer of the...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

U.S. 70 construction in James City will require closures

NEW BERN, N.C. – Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase.  Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, when a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

When is trick or treat this year?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Scottish Rite Masons of NC Present “Letters From Home” Performance

Letters From Home uses song, dance, and witty repertoire in a USO style performance to honor active-duty military and veterans. Performance takes place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available here or by phone at 252-638-4031....
NEW BERN, NC

