Johnson City, TN

Johnson City skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.

According to the owners of the clinic, surveillance cameras recorded a person running onto the business’s lawn shortly after midnight before dropping several items behind their sign.

Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic

When staff arrived in the morning they found the missing arms of “Mr. Skelly,” the 12-foot-tall fake skeleton that had been mounted on the roof earlier this year. Besides the missing property, they found a note.

“I am sorry, this was a bad Halloween prank,” the note read. “We are very sorry.”

The person covered their face as they ran onto and away from the lawn.

Business staff had previously asked the vandals to return the arms since Mr. Skelly was a valued part of the company and an expensive piece of decoration.

Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic
Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic

With the missing arms returned, business staff said they’re satisfied with the outcome. Whether the investigation continues is up to the Johnson City Police Department, but staff said they’re hopeful the two seen on camera have learned their lesson.

“We hope they learned how to pull off a prank because next time they might encounter a situation that might leave them injured or worse,” a clinic spokesperson said. “If they didn’t learn their lesson then hopefully karma will eventually catch up with them.”

