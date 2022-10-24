Read full article on original website
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Zakk Wylde hasn’t even started learning Pantera songs yet
“I don’t know the songs,” says Zakk Wylde less than two months ahead of the reunited Pantera’s first show
Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars officially retires from touring
Guitarist's ongoing battle with "crippling degenerative disease" brings his days on the road to an end
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Brian Johnson couldn't watch Axl Rose perform with AC/DC
Singer says seeing Guns N' Roses man take his place was too difficult
Brian Johnson names his favourite Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath songs
AC/DC's Brian Johnson appeared on the BBC's Tracks Of My Years show and revealed the 10 songs that soundtracked his life
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
jambroadcasting.com
Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup
Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona. Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to...
SFGate
Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars to Retire From Touring (EXCLUSIVE)
Motley Crue guitarist and founding member Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, although he will continue as a member, a rep for the musician tells Variety. Motley Crue Sells Catalog to BMG (EXCLUSIVE) Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
NME
Slipknot confirm dates and venues for inaugural Knotfest Australia
Slipknot have confirmed their return to Australia, bringing their personally curated festival Knotfest to the continent for the first time next March. After teasing a tour announcement last week, it was confirmed on triple j’s heavy metal program The Racket last night (October 25), via an interview with the band’s percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, that Knotfest Australia would be making its debut. An Instagram page has been set up for the festival, which confirmed both the dates and the venues.
Slipknot announces Knotfest Australia: Heavy metal super-festival coming to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in March 2023
Knotfest, the global heavy metal and arts festival founded by the American band Slipknot, is coming to Australia next year. Slipknot, founded in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995, announced the tour at midnight on Tuesday, with dates locked in for three major east coast cities. Knotfest will be held at...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Had Suicidal Thoughts After Axl Rose Replaced Him in 2016
During AC/DC’s 2016 tour, a hearing issue forced frontman Brian Johnson to bow out of the rest of the tour. He was replaced by Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose. In a new memoir, Johnson revealed that the replacement led him to feel “something close to despair.”
