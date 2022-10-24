Slipknot have confirmed their return to Australia, bringing their personally curated festival Knotfest to the continent for the first time next March. After teasing a tour announcement last week, it was confirmed on triple j’s heavy metal program The Racket last night (October 25), via an interview with the band’s percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, that Knotfest Australia would be making its debut. An Instagram page has been set up for the festival, which confirmed both the dates and the venues.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO