Warmer Friday ahead of more clouds then some rain around Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this warmer Friday, with a mild start to the weekend, but we’ll see clouds increase ahead of those batches of rain that are still on track Sunday into Monday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
Mild end to the week with another cold front later this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! What a difference just a few hours make. We are much warmer and we have dry and sunny weather through the first part of the holiday weekend. That means things look great for high school football and for the Vols game Saturday evening. That said,...
Sunshine returns, with a few nice days ahead of that rain around Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s looking and feeling better for a few days, then our next system bring more rain with some showers lingering into Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Warming up with more sunshine to end the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine and warmer temperatures return as we head toward the end of the week. Our next system arrives later this weekend bringing more rain that lingers into Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
About 20 degrees cooler today, thanks to a cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front’s rain is behind us for the most part, but clouds and cooler air lingers today. At least the next few days are nicer, but we are tracking the return of rain at times around Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert...
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November.
Avian flu and inflation cause turkey shortage
A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday.
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. Dana Soehn, a representative with the park, told WVLT News the trails were closed due to increased “bluff charges.”. “Along a couple of the...
Seymour Haunted Car Wash comes back this weekend
Seymour Haunted Car Wash comes back this weekend
Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove. The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic. “You take the good with the bad, we...
Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The oldest home in Sevier County has been purchased by resident magician, Terry Evanswood, and is now open for tours. The minute you step inside the home of Terry Evanswood, you’ll realize you’re in a world of illusions, now he’s combined magic with Halloween.
Get Ready to Take an ‘Ocean Journey’ in East Tennessee in 2023
We all know Dolly Parton doesn't let any grass grow underneath her feet. Well, neither does her hometown of Sevierville TN. MORE EXCITING ADVENTURES COMING TO THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. For the longest time, the small mountain community was simply that...a small mountain community that just so happens to be where...
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County reopens after bridge collapse
A roadway in Sevier County fully reopened Wednesday after a bridge was washed out due to heavy rains earlier this year.
Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
Following Gatlinburg attack TWRA officials warn against feeding bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is working to inform visitors and natives alike about the risks of feeding bears. Nearly two days after a man was attacked inside a rental cabin, officials are saying this is the result of a bear accustomed to humans. ”This isn’t the...
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
Old City cocktail bar permanently closing on Halloween
Central Depot, a cocktail bar in Knoxville's Old City, is closing. The bar shared the news on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
