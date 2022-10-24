ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Mild end to the week with another cold front later this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wow! What a difference just a few hours make. We are much warmer and we have dry and sunny weather through the first part of the holiday weekend. That means things look great for high school football and for the Vols game Saturday evening. That said,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine returns, with a few nice days ahead of that rain around Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s looking and feeling better for a few days, then our next system bring more rain with some showers lingering into Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Warming up with more sunshine to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine and warmer temperatures return as we head toward the end of the week. Our next system arrives later this weekend bringing more rain that lingers into Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

About 20 degrees cooler today, thanks to a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front’s rain is behind us for the most part, but clouds and cooler air lingers today. At least the next few days are nicer, but we are tracking the return of rain at times around Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November. |. New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Avian flu and inflation cause turkey shortage

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Seymour Haunted Car Wash comes back this weekend

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Colorful Cades Cove brings many visitors

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time of year is the peak of color moving down the mountains in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and one of the most popular areas, Cades Cove. The peak of fall color also brings heavy traffic. “You take the good with the bad, we...
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Crews work I-40W crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash on westbound Interstate 40 caused traffic delays Thursday morning as crews responded to the scene. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash around 4:40 a.m. (ET) and the scene was near the Walker Springs Road exit at mile marker 379. Three westbound left lanes and the left shoulder were initially blocked.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews work vacant house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied. The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE

