KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s looking and feeling better for a few days, then our next system bring more rain with some showers lingering into Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO