Modern DIY craft kits for tween girls themed around mighty trailblazing women. October 25, 2022 – Kids Crafts announced today that the LeadHER Craft Collection was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2022 Best Toys Awards in the Best Toys category. A full list of winners can be found online at: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/

2 DAYS AGO