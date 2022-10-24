Read full article on original website
Tax relief in the form of Beacon Hill’s stalled economic development bill may materialize soon
Gov. Charlie Baker expects the long-stalled economic development bill, originally accompanied with a $1 billion tax relief package, to materialize on his desk soon — though he’s unsure what a compromise version of the legislation may entail. “The timeframe people talked about previously was the end of October....
More stimulus checks are on the way in October for residents of these 3 states
In the absence of any more stimulus checks being mailed from the IRS to Americans across the country, three states are stepping in to financially help their residents in October. State surplus budgets have been funneled new stimulus payments or inflation relief checks into providing financial aid to state residents,...
The largest Mass. State Lottery prize of the year remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won this year in Massachusetts is still unclaimed. The $16.35 million sum has sat for over a month now, as it was originally won on September 10. It came from a Megabucks Doubler ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Ware. Massachusetts State Lottery rules allow...
Mass. state workers rehired after COVID vaccine mandate firings not being offered back pay
The nearly 50 former Massachusetts state workers who lost their jobs last year to Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 mandate should not expect guaranteed back pay if they accept the commonwealth’s recent offers of reinstated employment. The limited pool of former Executive Department employees — out of about 1,000...
Mass. Gaming Commission ‘on schedule’ with sports betting regulations
Gaming regulators are “on schedule” with producing the regulations needed to set up the state’s new sports betting industry with only months left before the planned launch of in-person wagering, the top attorney at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Thursday morning. As members of the commission dove...
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
These are the most common fast food chains in Mass., Stacker says
Massachusetts is home to iconic chains, including many notable fast food chains. But how many of each of these common fast food chains are located in state?. Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in the state using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions
Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1
A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won in the state Thursday
There were three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed on Thursday from convenience stores across Massachusetts. One was won playing “Mass Cash” in Holden. The winning ticket was sold from A1 Plus Convenience. Another was claimed in Billerica from the “Millions” scratch ticket game. It was sold at...
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
What we know: Mass. officials relocating families to Kingston, Plymouth
A Massachusetts housing agency startled town officials from two communities when it began relocating immigrant families and homeless people without warning — a move that has drawn comparisons to Gov. Ron DeSantis flying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas last month. Over the course of the past week...
Poll: Maura Healey retains strong lead, Geoff Diehl disputes results
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, continues to trounce her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative, in polls surrounding the fast-approaching gubernatorial race. Some 59% of respondents in a new poll released Friday said they would vote for Healey, compared to 32%...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed
There was a $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The lottery ticket was sold at Neighborhood Grocery in Somerville for the “100x Payout” game. It was the largest prize won or claimed in the commonwealth Tuesday. Overall, there were 502 winning lottery tickets worth...
These are 10 haunted restaurants you can eat at in Mass. for a good scare
Ever feel like having your dinner with a ghost? Or maybe you’d prefer breakfast with a spirit. Either way, Massachusetts has some notable dining locations across the state that are rumored to be supposedly haunted with some eerie history. Should you ever find yourself brave enough, these are 10...
Adevalter Majesky arrested, charged with animal cruelty after horse euthanized
A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty Wednesday after his injured horse had to be euthanized, police said. Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough, was charged with animal cruelty and animal cruelty by custodian, police said. The Tyngsborough Police Department responded to a call of an injured pony...
Former Patriots QB Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen file for divorce in Florida (report)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially splitting up. According to TMZ, Brady and Bündchen have reached terms on a settlement, with Bundchen officially filing for divorce Friday in Florida. Shortly after, Brady confirmed the news that he and Bündchen had finalized their divorce via a statement posted to social media.
Tom Brady sets new record: Former Patriot now most-sacked QB in NFL history
No quarterback in the history of professional football has been sacked more than Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback was sacked three times in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, vaulting Brady to No. 1 on the all-time list with 556 sacks taken in his career.
Corey Davis injury: Jets WR will miss Week 8 game vs. Patriots
The New York Jets will be without one of their top weapons when they take on the New England Patriots this weekend. On Friday, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Corey Davis will miss Sunday’s Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium. However, he noted that receiver Elijah Moore will play.
