Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
MIAMI (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
The Lottery said David Thomas, 55, bought the ticket from a Publix on 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City.
He chose to get his prize from the 500X THE CASH game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The 500X THE CASH game has the largest scratch-off top prize available from the Florida Lottery, with ticketholders having the chance to win $25 million.
