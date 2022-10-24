ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper City, FL

Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 3 days ago

MIAMI (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.

The Lottery said David Thomas, 55, bought the ticket from a Publix on 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City.

Actor, comedian Leslie Jordan dies at 67, TMZ reports

He chose to get his prize from the 500X THE CASH game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 500X THE CASH game has the largest scratch-off top prize available from the Florida Lottery, with ticketholders having the chance to win $25 million.

Comments / 29

Ann Arias-Cruz
3d ago

I wonder how much money he had to spend on lottery to win a million dollars this is the thing you never hear about with people you always hear when they win but you don't hear how much money they lose before they actually win

Reply
3
no name
3d ago

Nice but $50.00 on one ticket. I’m out no thank you that’s about what I play for the month.

Reply
6
Roosevelt French Jr.
3d ago

you can't win if you don't try 💰 Congrats

Reply
15
 

