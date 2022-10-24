ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley

Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns

The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense

Klay Thompson has faced a barrage of adversity ever since he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ fateful Game 6 tussle against the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 season, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles prior to the subsequent campaign, delaying his return to the court […] The post ‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts

Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass

The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
DALLAS, TX
Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass

It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
BROOKLYN, NY
Mavs star Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan, LeBron James territory with latest milestone

The Dallas Mavericks escaped with a huge win on Thursday night as they took down Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in overtime, 129-125. This was thanks in large part to Luka Doncic, who once again proved pivotal for the Mavs as they handed their opponents with their fourth loss in […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan, LeBron James territory with latest milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Twitter reacts to disgruntled Nets fan throwing ice at Luka Doncic in loss vs. Mavs

The Brooklyn Nets’ less-than-ideal start to the season has just gone from bad to worse after they lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 125-129, on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s best efforts to outduel Luka Doncic, the 23-year old Slovenian international gained the upper hand, dropping an insane 41 point, 11 rebound, and 14 assist triple double en route to the victory.
DALLAS, TX
RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst

ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws. That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive […] The post RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Los Angeles, CA
