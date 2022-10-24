ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
White Sox rumors: Ozzie Guillen gaining steam in manager search

The Chicago White Sox presumably have 24 hours to name a new manager before they likely would need to wait until after the World Series concludes to make an official announcement. The Major League Baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is set to begin on Friday...
