With its delicious breakfast options to its wide range of lunch selections, you could never go wrong with going to the Village Bakery and Cafe. Starting off as one small business fourteen years ago now has branched off into three new shops across the Rochester area. The popularity started to grow as soon as it first opened. People were astonished with a wide variety of goods to choose from including their selection of food allergy safe options. Although they are known for their sweet treats and savory goods, they are also known for their strong history of good customer service. As seen from the online reviews and ratings of 4.5 out of 5, it has happy and valuable customers.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO