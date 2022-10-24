Read full article on original website
Central New York Town Turns Into Bedford Falls for a Wonderful Weekend in December
Seneca Falls will transform into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend this December to celebrate the 76th anniversary of "It's a Wonderful Life." Every December the town changes its name for one weekend, to honor the iconic Christmas movie many believe was inspired by Seneca Falls. Surviving actors from the film even come to town to celebrate.
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
buffaloscoop.com
Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event
The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Lonely? Here’s How You Can Make Friends in CNY
Considering much of CNY is typically rural, it can be hard to meet new friends. But when technology rules our lives, how do you meet new people outside of social media, online video games, and dating apps?. Whether most of your college friends have moved away, you've moved, or you're...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
thevictorvoice.com
Brunch at the Village Bakery
With its delicious breakfast options to its wide range of lunch selections, you could never go wrong with going to the Village Bakery and Cafe. Starting off as one small business fourteen years ago now has branched off into three new shops across the Rochester area. The popularity started to grow as soon as it first opened. People were astonished with a wide variety of goods to choose from including their selection of food allergy safe options. Although they are known for their sweet treats and savory goods, they are also known for their strong history of good customer service. As seen from the online reviews and ratings of 4.5 out of 5, it has happy and valuable customers.
Genesee Valley Park makes list of threatened Olmsted sites
A national advocacy group says there's a risk the University of Rochester could develop an important wooded area that buffers the park from it. Genesee Valley Park has been named one of the 12 most threatened Frederick Law Olmsted-designed landscapes in a new report published by a national landscape advocacy group. The report, “Landslide 2022,” was published by The Cultural Landscape Foundation and is intended...
gvpennysaver.com
Spook Hill, Canandaigua
A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Uniting and Healing Through Hope kicks off Thanksgiving food drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County has officially kicked off their third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Community and church leaders gathered Tuesday to promote the drive, which will provide food to families in need this Thanksgiving holiday. The founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope, Clay Harris, says this […]
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
websterontheweb.com
REALLY busy weekend coming up
Usually it’s during the summer months that the special events pile up so fast I can barely mention them all. But summer’s got nothing on this coming weekend. Community Food Truck Rodeo to benefit the Webster Montessori School. As you can see on the poster here, the trucks that you’ll find include Pop Up & Eats, Waffles R Wild, Al Dente Mobile Pasta, Marty’s Meats and Kona Ice.
The Fall Into Canandaigua event is Saturday: Here's what you need to know
CANANDAIGUA — ‘Tis the season — for Halloween and fall, that is. The Downtown Canandaigua Business Management Association Inc. (BID) is presenting the 37th annual Fall Into Canandaigua event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Downtown Canandaigua and which will include fun activities for the entire family.
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
Powerball ticket sold in Rochester 1 number short of $700M jackpot
No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday's drawing.
Electronic recycling event Saturday
SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds. On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are limited drop-off time slots, and […]
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
