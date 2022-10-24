Read full article on original website
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
Heal Launches Full Service Personal Healthcare Assistant, Renee
– Renee, the first-ever healthcare assistant that combines human support with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to alleviate the burdens of healthcare, today announced the nationwide rollout of its platform. – Heal, Renee unifies the healthcare experience in a long overdue effort to give Americans, especially the aging population, the help...
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Healthfirst and MediSys Launch FHIR Platform, Hyphen
– Healthfirst and The MediSys Health Network announced today they are using Hyphen to connect longitudinal data from claims, quality measures and electronic health records (EHRs) to identify gaps in care, making it easier for clinicians to address patient needs in real-time. – Hyphen is a cloud-based platform that uses...
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support
A recent report from the Leapfrog Group found that patient experience scores at hospitals declined during the pandemic. This should be no surprise. Hospitals faced an incredible crucible during COVID-19, with many still experiencing high levels of stress in their systems. In addition to increasing demands on caregivers, the pandemic created a fundamental change in how patients are treated. The drive to telehealth was rapidly accelerated, transforming traditional in-person interactions between clinician and patient to a virtual format. This created an entirely new dimension to the patient-provider dynamic, essentially overnight.
Health IT for Emerging “Payviders”
Though doubts about the benefits of the “payvider” model certainly exist, the success of recent payer-provider partnerships showcases the potential of these programs to improve the patient and provider experience. A study of Aetna’s integrated program, for example, found that plan members could realize significant savings for high-cost chronic conditions and experience fewer hospital admissions. A similar report from Cigna echoed these conclusions, finding that integrated benefit plans resulted in increased patient engagement. Synthesizing data from payers and providers increases visibility into the patient, giving healthcare professionals the context they need to improve health outcomes and streamline care.
Brave Health Raises $40M for Medicaid Virtual Health Platform
– Brave Health, a virtual mental health provider and engagement platform focused on serving Medicaid populations raises $40M in Series C funding round led by Town Hall Ventures, with existing investors Union Square Ventures, City Light Capital and others joining as well. The company has raised a total of $60M to date, and this most recent funding will support their continued expansion into value-based care arrangements and into new and existing markets.
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform
– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
Resilience Lab Joins Aetna In-Network for Mental Health
– Resilience Lab, a mental health provider enabling communities of clinicians to improve outcomes and access announced that it has joined Aetna as an in-network mental healthcare provider. – Resilience now has in-network partnerships with three of the nation’s largest health insurance carriers, including Aetnea, United Healthcare and Humana, allowing...
Why It’s Time for Healthcare Organizations to Start Treating Patients Like Consumers
When the pandemic disrupted routine procedures and primary care across healthcare, many care delivery organizations believed patients would eventually return to in-person care as they always have once the pandemic was over and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up patient demand for non-emergency, preventative services–everything from cancer screenings to mental health support to birth control to smoking cessation–would eventually draw patients back into the healthcare system. Patients with common conditions like ear infections or UTIs would book an appointment with their primary care physician, wait as long as it took to see them, get their diagnosis, and receive a prescription or referral to a specialist if needed.
Digital Fax Solutions Alleviate Administrative Burden and Reduce Costs
At the LeadingAge Illinois 2022 Annual Meeting, Elizabeth McLaren, VP of Reimbursement and Community-Based Services, along with Steven Wermuth, MPA at Strategic Health Care, presented their analysis on the top billing mistakes. What did they find? Within long-term care providers, 8-10% of Medicare Advantage claims were denied. Shockingly, the 10% denial rate impacted revenue by $200 million! They also found that 80% of denied claims are due to missing or incorrect information used during intake and admission.
BioIntelliSense Acquires Patient Monitoring Company AlertWatch
– BioIntelliSense, Inc. acquires AlertWatch, an FDA-cleared, clinically proven patient monitoring solution. AlertWatch uniquely provides robust integration, data analysis and a patented intuitive display of contextual patient data for more efficient, actionable clinical decisions. – As part of the recently announced strategic partnership with Medtronic, its Patient Monitoring business will...
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
WELL Health Acquires EMR, Billing, Clinical Assets from CloudMD for $5.75M
– WELL Health is acquiring CloudMD’s Cloud Practice entity which includes OSCAR1 based Juno EMR and ClinicAid billing Software applications as well as three primary care clinics located in the province of British Columbia. – The combined entities serve more than 2,500 healthcare practitioners across Canada and represent WELL’s...
Fitbit Enters Substance Abuse Recovery with Pretaa Partnership
– Fitbit announced that they are partnering with behavioral analytics company Pretaa to improve outcomes for the millions of Americans affected by substance abuse. Pretaa analyzes information from wearable devices worn by those recovering from substance abuse and (with patient consent) notifies their care providers, friends and family members when they might need additional support.
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
The Desire for Cost Savings Driving Key Trends in Healthcare Market
The healthcare market underwent significant changes during the pandemic as patients rethought how they received care, including opting for more telehealth and deferred elective procedures, but patient care is now normalizing as patients return to the office. However, payers are working to reduce the cost of care to reel in healthcare costs and keep premiums lower to remain competitive, driving key changes.
Elion Raises $3M to Expand Digital Health Marketplace
– Elion, a San Francisco-based independent digital health technology marketplace company, today announced it has raised $3.3M in seed funding from leading digital health investors NEA, Max Ventures, 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point, with additional participation from a broad set of healthcare founders and angels. – In addition...
Gradient AI Acquires Healthcare Analytics Business Unit from Prognos Health ￼
– Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has acquired Prognos Health’s analytics business underwriting unit to leverage data from the company’s large collection of integrated medical records and lab data via its real-world data marketplace.
