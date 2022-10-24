It took the Philadelphia Phillies 11 years to get back to the postseason. They’re certainly making the most out of it. Standing as the lowest seed to ever make it to the World Series, the 87-win Phillies will take on the American League’s top seed, Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. Game 1 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO