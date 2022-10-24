Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Katy Perry shares viral 'eye glitch' video to announce 2023 Las Vegas dates
Katy Perry used a viral video to announce she's extending her Las Vegas residency show, "PLAY," into 2023.
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns in Backless Pink Dress at 'Enola Holmes' Premiere With Jake Bongiovi
All eyes were on Millie Bobby Brown when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, Oct. 27. The 18-year-old actress—who rose to fame playing Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things—attended the event in a lace halter gown designed by Louis Vuitton. The...
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana! Video Weird ...
Here's How Different 38 Celebrity Kids Look From When They Were Little Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel to Direct Tom Hardy in ‘Let There Be Carnage’ Follow-Up
“Venom 3” just took a major step towards materializing. Sony has tapped Kelly Marcel to write the currently untitled sequel, sources confirmed to IndieWire. Marcel co-wrote “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and has served as a producer on both films. “Venom 3” is still in the early stages of development, but Marcel is writing the screenplay based on a story that she developed with Tom Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. There is no confirmed release date or production timeline. “Venom 3” will mark Marcel’s directorial debut. She is also known for writing...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Musk's first move as Twitter CEO has been a clearout of the C-suite. Now he has to pay their hefty severance packages.
