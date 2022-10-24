Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
203 New Tweed Parking Spaces OK’d
Tweed airport won permission to build 203 new “temporary” parking spaces in anticipation of heightened holiday travel demand at the current New Haven terminal — and in advance of the planned construction of a new larger terminal on the East Haven side of the property. That...
Shop’s Move Tailor-Made For Grand Revival
History came full circle on Grand Avenue Wednesday with the help of city government aid aimed at rebuilding a traditional small-business corridor. The occasion was a ribbon-cutting for a new/old tailor shop at the corner of Grand Avenue and Jefferson Street. Valentino’s Tailors moved its 53-year-old shop there recently from...
ctexaminer.com
Meeting on Haig Avenue Sale Overflows with Questions, Suspicions, Stamford Residents
STAMFORD – Officials must have expected about two dozen people at a meeting about the planned sale of a historic city building on Haig Avenue, because that’s roughly the capacity of a room they reserved at a public library branch nearby. But so many people showed up Tuesday...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car and Motorcycle Collide
2022-10-27@9:30pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at Charlotte and Main Street. Initial reports say the motorcyclist is alert and conscious.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
sheltonherald.com
Danbury City Council member, owner of Halas Farm cited for 'ongoing' dumping on city property
DANBURY — A City Council member has failed to respond to a cease-and-desist letter he received for allegedly illegally dumping refuse on designated wetlands located on city-owned property. A copy of the cease-and-desist letter shows officials on the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, sent...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water
2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
Pepper Spray Used To Force Fairfield Man In Standoff With Police Out Of House
Police used pepper spray to make a Fairfield County man come out of his home during a standoff after he failed to show up in court and was wanted on several domestic violence-related warrants. The incident took place in Fairfield on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Fairfield Police Lt. Michael...
Hartford Marriott worker found with guns
A Hartford Marriott worker was found with AK 47, an untraceable ghost gun and several magazines of ammunition to clip into both of the weapons
milfordmirror.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
Lena’s Italian Kitchen facing changes. Manchester restaurant owner marches on as he prepares to sell his place
MANCHESTER — For eight and a half years, James Bourque has run Lena’s Italian Kitchen at 206 West Center St., but now he is beginning the process of closing up the pizza and grinder shop. “It’s going up for sale again,” Bourque said. “I had a heart attack...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Hilltop Gas Odors Evacuate Schools
2022-10-24@12:12pm–#Ansonia CT–There is an odor of gas in Ansonia’s hilltop is causing evacuations at Emmet O’Brien and the High School. Gas company on the way. Area fire departments from other towns are assisting Ansonia. This news report is made possible by our SAFE heating sponsor:
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
“Abstinence,” Not Methadone, Set For CVS Site
The leaders of a Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit promised to keep preaching abstinence — and not to branch out into prescribing methadone — as they prepare to move their local outpatient clinic into the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street. Top officials at the Midwestern Connecticut...
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
Raising Cane's has announced its plans to open a new restaurant in Enfield, followed by several other locations around the state!
Caught on Camera: Drivers ignore school bus signs, almost hit children
The company recently completed a pilot program with the Somers School District, and the results show nearly 300 drivers illegally passed their school bus stop signs from August through October.
Violence Down, Tensions Persist At Grand Plaza
The parking lot outside of the Grand Cafe swelled last fall with live music, poetry, and pizza as activists gathered to “reclaim” a Fair Haven corner known for attracting violence. A year later the bar is closed, shootings are down, and a new set of neighbors fills...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Comments / 0