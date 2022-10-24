Read full article on original website
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano and Shapiro stand on mail ballots, election security, and voting rights
This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s next governor will have a lot of power over the way elections are run, and the two major party candidates plan to wield that authority in wildly different ways. Election administration is especially important in this race because the commonwealth is...
Shapiro expands lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro has expanded his lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s race for governor. According to an October 2022 Franklin & Marshall College Poll, Shapiro currently holds a 58% to 35% advantage over Mastriano among 620 likely Pennsylvania voters. The race continues to show separation by Shapiro, who held a 52% […]
Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate
After the debate wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
WATCH LIVE: John Fetterman holds rally in Pittsburgh day after debate
Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) is holding a "get out the vote" event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to rally voters ahead of the midterm elections in November.
Lawmakers send Wolf large package of energy tax credits
State lawmakers have voted for an array of tax credits, including a massive incentive designed to help Pennsylvania land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.
Pennsylvania House Republicans file articles of impeachment against Philly DA Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. Legislators gathered at the State Capital in Harrisburg to make the announcement. The filing comes on the heels of a house committee report, criticizing Kranser's administration and his record as district attorney.
WNEP-TV 16
Divide in Pennsylvania voters as Senate election draws closer
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "I really like this guy though 'cause you know he's legit, you know he's been around, and he's doing his thing for Pennsylvania," said Joe Carr of East Stroudsburg about Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman. The battle between Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, and...
Bill to simplify medical insurance in Pennsylvania heads to Gov. Wolf’s desk
This article originally appeared on WITF. Pennsylvania state lawmakers have passed a bill that supporters say will make it easier for doctors to treat patients by streamlining how they work with health insurers. The governor is expected to sign the bill into law. The bill focuses on a part of...
What Google search data says about New Jersey voters ahead of midterm elections
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. New Jersey’s midterm races may not be as contentious as those in other states, like the U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but there is a lot at stake when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8.
After fierce debate, New Jersey lawmakers move to restrict uniformed police officers at polling places on Election Day
Republicans and Democrats in the New Jersey General Assembly argued Thursday over new rules in a bill allowing police to work at schools and senior residential centers that operate as polling locations on Election Day. Many Republican Assemblymembers took exception to a recent amendment requiring police officers working the polls...
College students on Fetterman-Oz debate: ‘I don’t feel like they were talking to us’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Students in Rob McMonagle’s state and local government class gathered for a two-decades-long right of passage Tuesday night — a debate watch party. McMonagle, a professor at Neumann University, a small Roman Catholic institution outside of...
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
thecentersquare.com
Longtime leader of $13.2B debt-ridded Pennsylvania Turnpike cruises in his renomination
(The Center Square) – A quick meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee again approved the nomination of Pasquale Deon to be Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner on Monday. The action took about five minutes and included praise from both Republican and Democrat representation on the committee. No lawmakers mentioned a recent...
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained
Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
If more people attended criminal court, we could advance criminal justice. Here’s how
As we near the peak of the 2022 midterm election cycle, the issue of crime is increasingly cast into our living rooms. In Pennsylvania, commercials from the campaigns of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano feature crime rates, the specter of criminalized abortion, and even sentence commutations, in a battle for voter support. The same is true of local news, which often devotes more airtime to petty crime than the climate crisis.
Delaware man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 gets two years behind bars
A southern Delaware man who cleared shattered glass from a window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before he and his Confederate flag-toting father stormed and paraded through the building has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Hunter Seefried, 24, offered an emotional apology Monday at...
