Pennsylvania House Republicans file articles of impeachment against Philly DA Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. Legislators gathered at the State Capital in Harrisburg to make the announcement. The filing comes on the heels of a house committee report, criticizing Kranser's administration and his record as district attorney. 
Divide in Pennsylvania voters as Senate election draws closer

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "I really like this guy though 'cause you know he's legit, you know he's been around, and he's doing his thing for Pennsylvania," said Joe Carr of East Stroudsburg about Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman. The battle between Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, and...
After fierce debate, New Jersey lawmakers move to restrict uniformed police officers at polling places on Election Day

Republicans and Democrats in the New Jersey General Assembly argued Thursday over new rules in a bill allowing police to work at schools and senior residential centers that operate as polling locations on Election Day. Many Republican Assemblymembers took exception to a recent amendment requiring police officers working the polls...
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained

Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
If more people attended criminal court, we could advance criminal justice. Here’s how

As we near the peak of the 2022 midterm election cycle, the issue of crime is increasingly cast into our living rooms. In Pennsylvania, commercials from the campaigns of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano feature crime rates, the specter of criminalized abortion, and even sentence commutations, in a battle for voter support. The same is true of local news, which often devotes more airtime to petty crime than the climate crisis.
