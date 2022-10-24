ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ring Cameras Are Being Used to Control and Surveil Overworked Delivery Workers

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Networked doorbell surveillance cameras like Amazon's Ring are everywhere, and have changed the nature of delivery work by letting customers take on the role of bosses to monitor, control, and discipline workers, according to a recent report by the Data & Society tech research institute.
Today's Transitions

Go With The Flow: Caregiving for someone with dementia might require a little acting.

Karen Stobbe’s dad was diagnosed with dementia more than 25 years ago and since that time, she has dedicated her life and skills as a theater professional into training others. “I went to every workshop, conference, and read every book. I wrote a performance about caregiving, then wrote a book, and then created my first training website. It began to feel like I was slowly crossing a river from theater to health care, putting down another stepping stone as I needed to move forward.”
Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

With no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers, at least two dozen rural hospitals have been closing across the U.S. since 2020. These closures are hitting rural women hard and disproportionately affect women of color. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with Dr. Suzanne Dixon on why she stays one night a week in Franklin, North Carolina, to work toward the day every woman can have a healthy, hopeful pregnancy.Oct. 23, 2022.
