Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WBOC
Georgetown Man Arrested for Felony Home Improvement Fraud
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Georgetown for home improvement fraud following investigations that got underway earlier this summer. Police said that in June and July of 2022, detectives began investigating Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of residential construction that was not completed.
shoredailynews.com
Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
Cape Gazette
Two charged with drug offenses following Seaford traffic stop
A Millsboro woman and a Frankford man face drug charges following a traffic stop Oct. 24 in Seaford. Police pulled over a Nissan Sentra at 11:58 p.m. for “an extremely loud muffler” as the car traveled eastbound on Old Furnace Road near Dove Road, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Laurel Police Searching for Wanted Man for Third Time
LAUREL, Del. - Police are searching for a Delmar, Del. man with several active warrants on file for his arrest. This is the third time he has been wanted for similar incidents. Laurel police say that at around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13, an officer attempted to pull over a red...
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Big Lots
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 10:06 am, the suspect entered the Big Lots store in Lexington Park, gathered up merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Arrested in Worcester County Homicide Investigation
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County. Maryland State Police identified the suspect as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32. He was located in Delmar, Del. on Sunday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.
WGMD Radio
Seaford PD Investigating Shooting at Woodland Mills Apartment Complex
Seaford Police are investigating a shooting just before 8:30 Tuesday night at the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. Officers were on another call when they heard numerous gunshots and 9-1-1 indicated the location inside the complex. When Seaford and Delaware State Police arrived, they learned two 27 year old victims had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One victim is in critical condition – the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home
BRIDGEVILLE, MD – A 25-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were missed by stray bullets during a shooting in Bridgeville while sitting inside their home. Police said sometime around 11 pm, gunshots rang out and pierced through the walls of their home while they were inside. The shooting happened Monday night in the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive. Police determined multiple shots were fired with several striking an unoccupied car and others striking the home. At this time, police have no information regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made. The post Stray bullets narrowly miss woman, 5-year-old inside their Bridgeville home appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Laurel Man Convicted in Capitol Riot Reported as Missing
LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man, who received national attention for toting a Confederate flag during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is now reported as missing. Delaware State Police Troop 4 on Friday issued a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried. He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Dagsboro area. Troopers said attempts to contact or locate Kevin Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD – A 13-year-old boy was arrested for an armed robbery of another juvenile, a 14-year-old, in Salisbury last Friday. Police said the teen suspect displayed a gun with a green laser pointer and told the victim, and demanded the victim’s cell phone. The incident happened in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and captured a 15-year-old who attempted to flee the residence. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, but the 13-year-old suspect was not there. Three The post 13-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Salisbury appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Three Milford Men Charged in Serious Assault￼
Milford Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on August 17 in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street. Police found an unconscious man laying in the grass. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in stable but critical condition. Investigation led to three suspects – 25 year old Isaiah Tunnell, 18 year old Joseph Mumford and 22 year old Demetrius Frith-Thompson all from Milford. All three have been arrested and charged and were indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on the following charges:
Teenage Troublemakers Beat Man In The Head With Baseball Bat In Brooklyn Park Attack
A man is recovering after being beaten in the head with a baseball bat in Brooklyn Park, authorities say. Officers were approached by the victim, who had a large gash to his forehead after the attack, around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Anne Arundel County police. The 29-year-old...
Death Of Man Found With 'Signs Of Obvious Trauma' Under Investigation In Maryland: State Police
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive at his home on Saturday morning in Worcester County. Salisbury resident David W. Pfeffer, 57, was found dead in his home and pronounced dead by paramedics shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to state police investigators.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
Maryland State Police investigate death of man found with trauma injuries on front lawn in Salisbury
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Worcester County after he was found unresponsive in front of his home on Saturday morning, according to authorities.First responders discovered the body of David Pfeffer, 57, in Salisbury, Maryland, when they went to investigate a report from one of Pfeffer's neighbors that he had gone into cardiac arrest, police said.They found him lying on the ground outside of his home in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road, according to authorities. EMS personnel pronounced him dead at 9:10 a.m., police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit began investigating the death of Pfeffer alongside the Worcester County Sheriff's Department after investigators found obvious signs of trauma on Pfeffer's body, according to authorities.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will examine Pfeffer's body to determine the cause and manner of his death.
WBOC
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
Bay Net
One Transported To Hospital After Rollover Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 7:22 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Corporate Drive. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway showing smoke and...
WBOC
First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in Seaford to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres...
Comments / 0