Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Rules Billboard Global Charts for Fourth Week

By Gary Trust
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Sam Smith and Kim Petras ‘ “Unholy” notches a fourth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Plus, Rema and Selena Gomez ‘s “Calm Down” hits the Global 200’s top 10, jumping from No. 11 to No. 7, and Kenshi Yonezu ‘s “Kick Back” bounds 26-4 and Tom Odell ‘s “Another Love” rises 11-10 on Global Excl. U.S., the latter completing a record 81-week run on the chart to the top 10.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Unholy’ No. 1 on Global 200, ‘Calm Down’ Hits Top 10

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” achieves a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 85 million streams (up 4%) and 26,000 downloads sold worldwide (up 44%) in the Oct. 14-20 tracking week, its gains sparked by 69-cent sale-pricing, as well as the release of live and instrumental versions and Disclosure and Acraze remixes. Plus, it was announced Oct. 17 that the song will appear on Smith’s forthcoming fourth LP, Gloria , due Jan. 27.

Notably, songs by acts all from outside the U.S. have topped the Global 200 for 35 consecutive weeks, spanning seven titles (and five countries), both record streaks since the chart began. Here’s a recap:

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (UK), six weeks at No. 1, beginning March 5
“As It Was,” Harry Styles (UK), 15, April 16
“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush (UK), three, June 18
“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap (Argentina) & Quevedo (Spain), four, July 30
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), two, Sept. 3
“Shut Down,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), one, Oct. 1
“Unholy,” Sam Smith (UK) & Kim Petras (Germany), four to-date, Oct. 8

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at its No. 2 Global 200 high; Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” rises 4-3 for a new best; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” slips 3-4, following its record 15-week reign; and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” repeats at its No. 5 highpoint.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” reaches the region (11-7), led by 45.4 million streams (up 2%) worldwide. Nigeria native Rema dropped the original, solo version of the song in February as the second single from his debut LP, Rave & Roses . Its remix with Gomez arrived Aug. 26 , and that version’s official video premiered Sept. 7 .

Rema reaches the Global 200’s top 10 in his first appearance on the chart, while Gomez lands her second top 10 since the survey began, after “Ice Cream,” with BLACKPINK, ranked at its No. 8 high on the inaugural list in September 2020.

“Calm Down” concurrently keeps at its No. 8 high on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

‘Unholy’ Tops Global Excl. U.S., ‘Kick Back,’ ‘Another Love’ Reach Top 10

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” adds a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 61.7 million streams (up 4%) and 7,000 downloads sold (up 14%) worldwide in territories outside the U.S. in the Oct. 14-20 tracking week.

Similar to the Global 200, songs by acts from outside the U.S. have dominated the Global Excl. U.S. chart for 33 weeks in a row, covering nine titles (and six countries), likewise record streaks:

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (U.K.), three weeks at No. 1, beginning March 19
“Envolver,” Anitta (Brazil), one, April 9
“As It Was,” Harry Styles (U.K.), 13, April 16
“Yet To Come,” BTS (South Korea), one, June 25
“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush (U.K.), one, July 16
“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap (Argentina) & Quevedo (Spain), six, July 30
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), three, Sept. 3
“Shut Down,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), one, Oct. 1
“Unholy,” Sam Smith (UK) & Kim Petras (Germany), four to-date, Oct. 8

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” keeps at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. best and Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” is steady at its No. 3 high.

Kenshi Yonezu’s “Kick Back” surges 26-4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 23.3 million streams and 32,000 sold in its first full week of tracking. The Japanese artist lands his first top 10 on the chart (after reaching a prior No. 16 best with “M87” in May) with the opener for the new anime series Chainsaw Man . As previously reported , the track launched atop the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” falls 4-5 on Global Excl. U.S. following its record 13-week rule.

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Tom Odell’s “Another Love” rises 11-10. The song by the English singer-songwriter enters the top 10 in its 81st week on the chart, as it wraps the longest climb to the tier, far surpassing the 35-week wait for Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” in 2021. Going back even further, “Another Love” was originally released 10 years ago this month, on Odell’s debut EP Songs From Another Love , with its profile having swelled to new heights thanks to its presence on TikTok. The song initially hit No. 10 on the Official UK Singles chart in 2013 and ranks at No. 13 in its latest week on the list.

“Another Love,” Odell’s first Global Excl. U.S. entry, gained by 1% to 30 million streams and 5% to 2,000 sold outside the U.S. Oct. 14-20.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Oct. 29, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 25). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

