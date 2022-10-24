Read full article on original website
How to Check Your SBMM in Apex Legends
Wondering how to check your skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, Apex Legends does indeed use SBMM to try and pair players up of a similar skill in lobbies. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering if there's a way to ensure that the system is putting them in the right lobbies as it should.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Warzone Vaults: How Many, How to Open Them
With the days counting down until the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, now is perhaps the perfect time to explore all of the Easter eggs in the original Warzone. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the secret vaults in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. How...
How Many Weapons Are in Modern Warfare 2?
With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II right around the corner, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how many weapons the game will have at launch. After all, although MW2 will be available on Oct. 28, Season 1 won't be dropping until Nov....
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
How to Disable Crossplay in Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox
Modern Warfare 2 players on PC and Xbox have been puzzled to find they can't readily disable cross-platform play between the two platforms, causing frustration among some who find the other platform has an unfair advantage. PC players may accuse console players of relying on aim assist, while Xbox players...
Predator-Ranked Apex Legends Players Caught Boosting
A set of Apex Legends players at the top of the game's ranking system have been caught boosting and teaming in Ranked to rake in Ranked Points and leaderboard position. Although banned according to Apex Legends' Ranked rules, boosting and teaming are both fairly difficult to detect as they don't require the use of external software, and often don't require much in the way of interacting with other players who could report them in progress. Boosters and teamers will queue for the same matches and farm kills using Mobile Respawn Beacons, which are otherwise legitimate items, so automated detection systems frequently fall short.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC. After pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2...
Overwatch 2 DPS Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 has been out for almost a month now. Enough time has passed that many players have a clear idea of how they would personally rank the current set of heroes in the game. With a majority of the heroes in the game being damage or DPS heroes it can be tricky to decide which one to use. Here is our tier list as of Oct. 2022 of the best DPS heroes in Overwatch 2.
Is Pumpkaboo Shiny in Pokémon GO?
With Pumpkaboo returning to Pokémon GO in its different sizes, trainers have been wondering whether Pumpkaboo is catchable in its shiny form.
