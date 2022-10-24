Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Wanted To Quit Walk The Line, The Movie She Won An Oscar For
Witherspoon's Oscar winning role made for one of the actress' most terrifying experiences on set.
ABC News
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals her WWE character: Meet Ava Raine
Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, made her WWE debut this week and revealed her professional wrestling persona, Ava Raine. Appearing on the Oct. 25 episode of "NXT," Johnson was unmasked and announced as the fourth member of The Schism, a group which says their mission statement is unity and togetherness.
'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town' Director Jules Bass Dead at 87
Jules Bass, the director behind classic animated Christmas specials like Frosty the Snowman, has died. He was 87. The producer and director died Tuesday of age-related illness in Rye, New York, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE, adding, "He will be dearly missed by his close friends." According to Variety, Bass'...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”
Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Chandler's Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations From Matthew Perry's MemoirMatthew Perry Says 'Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Supported Him Through...
Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: A Timeline of Their Romance
From the dance floor to "I do!" Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started out as colleagues on Dancing With the Stars and ended up as a happily married couple in real life. The pair first crossed paths in 2014 when the So You Think You Can Dance alum became a DWTS troupe member. Chmerkovskiy had […]
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ star Peter Billingsley calls sequel ‘a love letter to the Old Man’
It's been almost 40 years since Ralphie got his beloved BB gun (and nearly lost an eye), his father won a "major award" leg lamp and poor Flick stuck his tongue to a frozen pole in 1983's "A Christmas Story," a movie that's become a hilarious holiday staple. But the...
Zoe Saldaña Says Jerry Bruckheimer Took 'Accountability' For Bad Film Experience
The actor previously revealed she nearly "quit the business" after working on one of the producer's films.
Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais After 'Real Housewives' Reunion Backlash
Viewers of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" called out the show, saying the actor endured bullying and racial microaggressions from other cast mates.
Matthew Perry Apologizes For Hating On The Internet's Boyfriend In New Memoir
“Friends” actor Matthew Perry has apologized for taking shots at beloved movie star Keanu Reeves in his memoir, including wondering why Reeves still “walks among us” amid the deaths of other celebrities, Deadline reported. Perry, in excerpts of his upcoming book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible...
Ariana Grande looks stunning in new honey-blonde hair for her role as Glinda in ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande is debuting a new hair transformation! The talented singer is preparing for her most exciting role in her acting career, and she is already getting into character with a stunning hair makeover. The star achieved the perfect honey blonde hair and shared the transformation with her fans and...
Rosie O'Donnell and Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Break Up
Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer went Instagram-official during Pride month before making their red carpet debut together in July at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer are calling it quits. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the actress, 60, and the massage therapist, 43, are no longer together. The couple, who went Instagram official during Pride Month in June, met on social media, with the comedian sliding into her now-ex's DMs on TikTok. "I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would...
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
ETOnline.com
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black...
Katy Perry shares viral 'eye glitch' video to announce 2023 Las Vegas dates
Katy Perry used a viral video to announce she's extending her Las Vegas residency show, "PLAY," into 2023.
Terrifier 2 Is Making Great Money Despite (Or Because Of) Reports Of People Throwing Up In Theaters
Terrifier 2 has become a box office hit despite or because of the news of people throwing up in theaters while watching it.
