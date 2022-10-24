ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Pocono Chamber Of Commerce Highlight and Award Outstanding Women In Monroe County

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdRsM_0iksQXnc00
Photo Provided by LightMaster Studios

By Mike Lynn

This past Thursday, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever award reception to honor outstanding women in Monroe County. 

Reeders, PA | On Thursday, October 20, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee hosted its first-ever awards reception at Mountain Springs Lake Resort in Reeders, recognizing outstanding women in Monroe County. During the night, two scholarships were awarded to local female students looking to continue their education as well as the first-ever Pocono Chamber Woman In Business Award awarded to one outstanding woman amongst a group of outstanding women. 

The Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Scholarship program recognizes Monroe County female professionals who have demonstrated their dedication to bettering our community and supporting its leaders. The two $500 Scholarships awarded at the Women In Business Award Reception were the Continued Education Scholarship and the Highschool Student Scholarship. These Scholarships were awarded to Aubrey Connors, an ESU student studying computer science, and high school student, Katherine Gude respectively. Learn more about these scholarships HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBLWJ_0iksQXnc00
Aubrey Connors Photo Provided by LightMaster Studios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0tQP_0iksQXnc00
Katherine Gude Photo Provided by LightMaster Studios

Following the awarding of the scholarships was the Pocono Chamber 2022 Woman in Business Award ceremony. In total, there were 8 nominees for this award, 5 of whom received roses before the three finalists were called on stage. The 3 finalists included Elika Almeida who is a motivational speaker, life coach, advocate for women and youth, and more. Courtney Quaresimo, founder and CEO of Quantify media and Co-founder of Pocono Desert co., and more. Rounding out the list was Claudette Williams who is the President of the Woman’s Veteran Museum, a 30-year US Army Sergeant Major Veteran, a 2021 Redcross Community Impact Hero Award Recipient, and more. The 3 finalists were awarded a certificate of achievement on behalf of Senator Mario Scavello for the inspiration and motivation they bring to the community. Ultimately, it was Claudette Williams who was awarded the trophy and the title: Pocono Chamber 2022 Woman in Business. Watch the Interview HERE

The Women in Business committee supports, promotes, and empowers businesswomen of the Pocono Region. They strive to provide opportunities for women to connect with and support each other through programs and events that contribute to the professional development of our members. They facilitate member success through business and career growth as well as networking opportunities for women to increase their professional capacity and develop a support system.

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian dies in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanover Township. The Luzerne County coroner says 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage of Hanover Township was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. She later died at the hospital.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Best Haunted Attractions In Monroe County

That time of year for trick-or-treating, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins is here, and the local attractions have never been spookier. Monroe County, PA | The spirit of Halloween lasts all month long, but with October coming to a close soon, this will be the last chance to check out the haunted hotels, houses, and other scary attractions.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Emergency Fuel Assistance Program – Northampton County

The Northampton County Area Agency on Aging will begin its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program on November 1, 2022. This program is for once-a-season fuel assistance of $780. In order to be eligible, an individual needs to be 60-years of age or older, reside in Northampton County, and have already applied for and received or been denied Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits. Their fuel tank needs to be at 1/4 full or less. For assistance with gas or electric heat, a shut-off notice is required.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure

School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Lackawanna County

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to Dolph Street in Olyphant. The home has heavy fire and smoke damage. Officials believe it started in the back of the house. No one was injured. A fire marshal is investigating...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program

With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed

The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Farmhouse Eatery Ribbon Cutting Celebration in East Stroudsburg, PA

The Pocono Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Farmhouse Poconos for a Ribbon Cutting – 2.0 highlighting their second location, FH Eatery at 15 Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg! This second location is bigger and offers a larger All Day Brunch menu and Dinner until 10pm every night. The Bartonsville location, which hosted a ribbon cutting back in August, is a Cafe and Bakery; while the Crystal Street location offers a full bar with fine wines and craft cocktails, and quickly becoming known for being the Home of the Smoking Mimosa Flights!
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-26

Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 26, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
18K+
Followers
833
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy