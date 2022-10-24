Pocono Chamber Of Commerce Highlight and Award Outstanding Women In Monroe County

Photo Provided by LightMaster Studios

By Mike Lynn

This past Thursday, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever award reception to honor outstanding women in Monroe County.

Reeders, PA | On Thursday, October 20, the Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee hosted its first-ever awards reception at Mountain Springs Lake Resort in Reeders, recognizing outstanding women in Monroe County. During the night, two scholarships were awarded to local female students looking to continue their education as well as the first-ever Pocono Chamber Woman In Business Award awarded to one outstanding woman amongst a group of outstanding women.

The Pocono Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Scholarship program recognizes Monroe County female professionals who have demonstrated their dedication to bettering our community and supporting its leaders. The two $500 Scholarships awarded at the Women In Business Award Reception were the Continued Education Scholarship and the Highschool Student Scholarship. These Scholarships were awarded to Aubrey Connors, an ESU student studying computer science, and high school student, Katherine Gude respectively. Learn more about these scholarships HERE.

Aubrey Connors Photo Provided by LightMaster Studios

Katherine Gude Photo Provided by LightMaster Studios

Following the awarding of the scholarships was the Pocono Chamber 2022 Woman in Business Award ceremony. In total, there were 8 nominees for this award, 5 of whom received roses before the three finalists were called on stage. The 3 finalists included Elika Almeida who is a motivational speaker, life coach, advocate for women and youth, and more. Courtney Quaresimo, founder and CEO of Quantify media and Co-founder of Pocono Desert co., and more. Rounding out the list was Claudette Williams who is the President of the Woman’s Veteran Museum, a 30-year US Army Sergeant Major Veteran, a 2021 Redcross Community Impact Hero Award Recipient, and more. The 3 finalists were awarded a certificate of achievement on behalf of Senator Mario Scavello for the inspiration and motivation they bring to the community. Ultimately, it was Claudette Williams who was awarded the trophy and the title: Pocono Chamber 2022 Woman in Business. Watch the Interview HERE.

The Women in Business committee supports, promotes, and empowers businesswomen of the Pocono Region. They strive to provide opportunities for women to connect with and support each other through programs and events that contribute to the professional development of our members. They facilitate member success through business and career growth as well as networking opportunities for women to increase their professional capacity and develop a support system.