ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Kalamazoo district expands visitor screening system to all schools

KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Raptor Visitor Management system will be installed in four Kalamazoo Public Schools starting on Nov. 2. It is the second phase of the district-wide implementation of the system for screening visitors at Kalamazoo schools. The Raptor system requires each individual entering a KPS building to swipe a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties

ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

5 candidates running for Godwin Heights school board

WYOMING, MI — A total of five candidates are running for the Godwin Heights Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election for full and partial term seats. Four candidates are competing for two, six-year seats. There are also two partial term seats on the ballot that end Dec. 31, 2024. However, only one candidate is running, so after the election, the school board will need to appoint someone to the vacant seat.
WYOMING, MI
swmichigandining.com

City Barbeque (Portage)

When I first moved to Kalamazoo twelve years ago, I complained a lot about the lack of good BBQ in the area. That has certainly changed in the last decade or so. There are a number of great local places that have popped up and you can almost always find a BBQ food truck whenever there are big food truck rallies. There have even been a couple of pretty decent national chains come in over the years.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat

IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy