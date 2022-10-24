Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Kalamazoo district expands visitor screening system to all schools
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Raptor Visitor Management system will be installed in four Kalamazoo Public Schools starting on Nov. 2. It is the second phase of the district-wide implementation of the system for screening visitors at Kalamazoo schools. The Raptor system requires each individual entering a KPS building to swipe a...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Traffic safety changes near Western Michigan campus prompted by student concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services is implementing traffic safety initiatives in the area just west of Western Michigan University’s campus. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the city installed temporary concrete barriers, shipped from Muskegon, intended to address jaywalking, and restricted left turns at the...
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties
ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
5 candidates running for Godwin Heights school board
WYOMING, MI — A total of five candidates are running for the Godwin Heights Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election for full and partial term seats. Four candidates are competing for two, six-year seats. There are also two partial term seats on the ballot that end Dec. 31, 2024. However, only one candidate is running, so after the election, the school board will need to appoint someone to the vacant seat.
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
swmichigandining.com
City Barbeque (Portage)
When I first moved to Kalamazoo twelve years ago, I complained a lot about the lack of good BBQ in the area. That has certainly changed in the last decade or so. There are a number of great local places that have popped up and you can almost always find a BBQ food truck whenever there are big food truck rallies. There have even been a couple of pretty decent national chains come in over the years.
New grading system in Kalamazoo schools prioritizes ‘assessments,’ equity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools new ‘Power School’ grading system has been a success so far, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said. The new system was enacted in grades K-12 this year and allows parents real time access to grades and follows a standard weighting system to create consistency across classes.
2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat
IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
Grand Rapids legislative candidates to talk childcare accessibility at forum
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Candidates in four state legislative races for the Grand Rapids area will share their stances on child care accessibility during a parent-led forum tonight. The Thursday, Oct. 27 event will feature candidates running for the state Senate’s new 29th District and the House 81st, 82nd...
Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
Cass County preschool opens a month late amid countywide teacher shortage
CASS COUNTY, MI-- One preschool classroom in Cass County opened its doors for newly arriving students after a delay of more than a month due to a shortage of necessary teachers. Head Start teacher Julie Williams was in need of an associate teacher before the classroom could open, a press...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MLive
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0