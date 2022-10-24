Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
WDW News Today
Dates Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT in 2023, and Disney has just released the dates for the event. The 2023 International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/24/2022 (TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update, New ‘Zootopia’ Tumbler, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! We’re out for a morning walk at Magic Kingdom. Follow along as we find new merchandise, check in on TRON Lightcycle / Run construction, and more. Let’s get going. It feels like it’s going to be busy today. Center Street is still, partially, under...
WDW News Today
CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations of Disney Being ‘Too Woke’
At The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live 2022 streaming event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended the company against allegations of being “too woke.”. When asked about the matter, Chapek noted that content is the company’s north star, stating that Disney’s creative projects are designed to reflect the “rich diverse world” people live in. He added that “Disney is a company that has survived for 100 years by catering to its audience, and it’s going to thrive [for] the next 100 years by catering to its audience.”
WDW News Today
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park Closing in November for Refurbishment
No sooner than we broke the news that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park was reopening on November 13 with new “Frozen” theming, we learned that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park would be closing. Disney confirmed that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close on November 13...
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
WDW News Today
New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Revealed at Tokyo DisneySea, Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon, Details on 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, & More: Daily Recap (10/27/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 27, 2022.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Discusses Disney Parks Fandom and Criticism at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference
Bob Chapek discussed the fans of Disney Parks at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference today. When moderator, and the Journal’s Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, brought up the passion and occasional criticism of the fans, Chapek noted that he ran the parks for seven years, adding that he was “quite familiar with how passionate they can be. If we move a churro cart ten feet, it’s a big deal.” He then claimed that when Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, some complained, but “the lines went from 30 minutes long to 6 hours long…”
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse Shorts Available Soon as In-Ride Entertainment in Minnie Vans
Disney is adding the Mickey Mouse shorts as an in-ride entertainment option to the Walt Disney World Minnie Van service. This option will be rolled out to Minnie Vans over the next few weeks. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer,...
WDW News Today
New Video of Walt Disney World Railroad Roy O. Disney Engine Testing at Magic Kingdom
Disney shared new footage of the Walt Disney World Railroad’s Roy O. Disney engine testing on Magic Kingdom tracks. Disney posted the video on TikTok. We spotted the Roy O. Disney engine testing a few months ago, indicating it has been refurbished. The Walter E. Disney engine was refurbished first and has been testing the newly laid tracks for almost a year. The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed since December 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland. Disney has used this downtime to replace some of the railroad tracks and refurbish the engines.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed From Crossroads of the World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Mickey Mouse is once again missing from the top of Crossroads of the World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. He was previously removed in April 2019, but returned later that month. It’s very possible that the removal could just be for maintenance, though no official reason has been given as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
Detail Work Continues on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT
Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” is looking less and less like piles of dirt and more like an actual attraction. We’re about a year out from its planned 2023 opening in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT and crews are adding details to the fake rocks.
WDW News Today
National Geographic Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we reported on the opening of the new National Geographic store, which replaced the WonderGround Gallery, inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. In our story, we detailed every single piece of merchandise that was available for sale.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at the Remodeled Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The new look for Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been revealed this morning. The restaurant does not open until November 1, but we got a first look at the remodel. Very little remains from the previous look, with the style shifting to match the refurbishments...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Join Us for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Scavenger Hunt at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Today we stopped over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and joined in on the Wilderness Lodge Pumpkin Patch Scavenger Hunt!. Now through November 1, guests can participate in this scavenger hunt. “13 of Disney’s most mischievous villains have taken over Disney’s Wilderness Lodge are hiding on pumpkins around our Resort....
WDW News Today
Themed Lampposts Added to TRON Lightcycle Run Walkway in Magic Kingdom
Let there be light. New themed lampposts have been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The curved lampposts are in the courtyard area between Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. and the coaster, near the elevated walkway. They are silver, with small white...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over Magic Kingdom for National Veterans & Military Families Month 2022
To mark National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Magic Kingdom today, October 27, 2022. Before the flyover, we met some pilots on the ground. They then moved to the roof of Casey’s Corner to direct the flight path. The Thunderbirds,...
