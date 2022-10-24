The Bayard City Council gathered for their regular meeting Monday to discuss an agenda focused on infrastructure projects with the engineering firm Stantec. Stantec representative George Esqueda updated the council on some not-insignificant hurdles to the city’s million-gallon water reservoir project and the design of more sidewalks for N.M. 356. First up for discussion was a one-year extension for the reservoir project, which seemed to be in limbo due to poor interagency communication.

