Alaska State

Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue

As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years

The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

Kodiak is now home to Alaska’s largest crab fishery

7.3 million pounds of Tanners is the 2023 quota for the Westward Region; Dungeness also holding strong. Kodiak can lay claim to Alaska’s largest crab fishery with this week’s state announcement of a 5.8 million pound harvest of Tanner crabs set for 2023. An additional 1.1 million pounds...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city. Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction.
ALASKA STATE
2news.com

Nevada’s Grant Matching Program ready for new applicants

Nevada’s Grant Matching Program just posted its Notice of Funding Opportunity and is ready to accept applications for the 2023 State Fiscal Year. This fund is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for Nevada state and local agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits seeking match dollars for new federal funding opportunities.
NEVADA STATE
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
Washington Examiner

Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country

(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor requests fishery disaster determination for snow, red king crab

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested that the United States Department of Commerce expedite a disaster declaration for the 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries. Dunleavy asked via a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the declaration...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Bill Hill is named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year for his work in the district he graduated from 35 years ago

The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.
ALASKA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.

When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Mike Shower: Keeping Alaska on the right path

Alaska is one of the most amazing places on the planet. I’ve traveled all over the globe and no place has ever quite matched up. The same can be said of Alaskans; varied backgrounds, hardworking, tough and independent. It’s hard to find a place with more “Don’t Tread on Me” flags & bumper stickers.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
ANCHORAGE, AK

