Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue
As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it's too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity.
Confronting Rising Bills & Flat State Funding, Alaska Schools at a Fiscal Cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […]
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 27, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines, its a visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, Crab Crash Edition.
alaskafish.news
Kodiak is now home to Alaska’s largest crab fishery
7.3 million pounds of Tanners is the 2023 quota for the Westward Region; Dungeness also holding strong. Kodiak can lay claim to Alaska’s largest crab fishery with this week’s state announcement of a 5.8 million pound harvest of Tanner crabs set for 2023. An additional 1.1 million pounds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities
Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city.
2news.com
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program ready for new applicants
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program just posted its Notice of Funding Opportunity and is ready to accept applications for the 2023 State Fiscal Year. This fund is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for Nevada state and local agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits seeking match dollars for new federal funding opportunities.
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
Washington Examiner
Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country
(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Fault in the Facts: Can what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska? — Pt. 1
Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor requests fishery disaster determination for snow, red king crab
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested that the United States Department of Commerce expedite a disaster declaration for the 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries. Dunleavy asked via a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the declaration...
alaskapublic.org
Bill Hill is named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year for his work in the district he graduated from 35 years ago
The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska campaign regulator delays decision on complaint against pro-Dunleavy group
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will not rule before the Nov. 8 general election on a complaint against a multimillion-dollar group backing the re-election of Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The decision, released late Wednesday, is a reversal of a prior commission action that allowed the commission to consider the complaint before...
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
kfsk.org
Southeast Alaska’s summer Dungeness crab fishery worth $10 million less than last year
Southeast Alaska’s summer season for Dungeness crab was worth about $10 million less than last year. As CoastAlaska’s Angela Denning reports, the shortfall was due to a combination of a much lower harvest and a smaller price per pound. State managers closed Southeast’s Dungeness summer fishery — which...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.
When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
Mike Shower: Keeping Alaska on the right path
Alaska is one of the most amazing places on the planet. I’ve traveled all over the globe and no place has ever quite matched up. The same can be said of Alaskans; varied backgrounds, hardworking, tough and independent. It’s hard to find a place with more “Don’t Tread on Me” flags & bumper stickers.
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding...
alaskasnewssource.com
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
