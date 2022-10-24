ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Litter sweep collects 8,000 pounds of trash along Ashe County roads

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

ASHE COUNTY — Keep Ashe Beautiful is pleased to announce the final bag count for their Fall 2022, county-wide litter sweep. 206 large trash bags full of roadside litter have been accounted for. That amounts to approximately 8,000 pounds of junk no longer trashing up miles and miles of Ashe County roads, highways and byways! 25 teams of Ashe County volunteers consisting of about 116 people converged to help keep Ashe County the coolest and greenest corner of North Carolina.

Keep Ashe Beautiful couldn’t have pulled this off without all of their great volunteers! KAB would like to extend a big thanks to the local Lowe’s and Walmart for their continued support by supplying trash bags and gloves.

Besides the usual array of roadside litter, fast-food wrappers, drink containers and old tires, volunteers found one large metal fire pit, a barely used NFL football and a soccer ball, two buckets of chlorine tablets, a handsaw in a sheath, a slightly used boogie board, a large concrete birdbath, a Spiderman kickball, someone’s steering gear box, Christmas ornaments and an assortment of dolls. Many oddities have been entered into the “Unusual Litter Contest”.

One of the first-time participants Sara Ivey said, “with perfect weather, smiling faces young and old, how could you not want to participate in keeping Ashe County clean?’’

A quick comparison to the Fall litter sweep held in October, 2021 shows that this Fall sweep collected 35% less litter with about 45% fewer volunteers. According to Keep America Beautiful metrics, the spring sweep had a cost benefit to Ashe County of about $15,000. This is based on the number of volunteer hours spent on the event.

Keep Ashe Beautiful looks forward to hosting its next sweep in spring 2023.

If you would like to get involved by making a donation, attend an event, or volunteer just go to the Keep Ashe Beautiful website, www.keepashebeautiful.org or call 336-TIN-CANS.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

