ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Federal funding to help Michigan specialty crop growers

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced that the state will receive over $1 million to support Michigan specialty crop growers. The federal funding comes from resources provided by congress to help in pandemic recovery and rebuilding for those who produce fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants and flowers.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy