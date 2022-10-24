Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 “Made in Piqua” ornaments available
PIQUA — Piqua’s rich industrial heritage continues to be honored by Mainstreet Piqua as the 16th “Made in Piqua” ornament honors Miami Valley Steel Service. The new collectible ornament features the iconic Miami Valley Steel Service trucks and is brass with blue highlights. The ornaments are packaged in boxes specially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company. The cost per ornament is $15. The new Made in Piqua ornament is available at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. and Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main St.
miamivalleytoday.com
UVCC to host fall community open house
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
miamivalleytoday.com
Treatment worries eased by information, caring
TROY – Mary K. Rike knows kidney stones are no laughing matter. That doesn’t stop her, though, from having good things to say about her visits to the urologist’s office. Rike, a Troy resident, is familiar with the intense pain that can accompany kidney stones. “I had...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy road closure
TROY — Part of North Cherry Street in Troy will be closed to traffic from Monday morning to until Tuesday afternoon. According to a city of Troy press release, North Cherry Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed to through traffic on Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
miamivalleytoday.com
Residents invited to comment on hazard mitigation plan
TROY — The Miami County hazard mitigation plan is currently being updated. It is necessary to update the plan every five years so that the county and participating communities remain eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster mitigation grant programs. “We are currently in the process of reviewing the draft plan...
miamivalleytoday.com
Cruising with candy
Kathy Henne of ReMax Realtors in Piqua will be cruising the streets of Piqua on Thursday evening passing out candy bars to children. Tom Lillicrap of This and That Candy in Piqua will be driving the ReMax Jeep for Henne as she passes out the full-size candy bars during beggar’s night in Piqua.
miamivalleytoday.com
Band of Bucc Pride goes to state
COVINGTON – Hard work and determination pays off for the Covington High School’s Band of Bucc Pride as they earn superior ratings at their two latest competitions which earns them a place at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals. On Oct. 15 at the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Police seek help about suspect
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police are looking to the community to help identify a man suspected of an attempted theft at the Cleaning Corner, 10 N. Hyatt St. on Saturday, Oct. 22, around 1 p.m. According to Tipp City Police’s Facebook page, the suspect was seen wearing...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Sheriff alerts public of scam
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak is informing the public about a recent scam alert regarding deceptive calls that falsely claim residents must pay a bond. Deputies have been advised in recent days an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond,” according to Duckak’s press release.
miamivalleytoday.com
A night on the town
Best friends Alice Prior, left, and Addi Larger, of Troy. go Trick or Treating in the Westbrook area of Troy on Thursday evening.
miamivalleytoday.com
Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases
TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Girls Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundup
BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Kenton Ridge in a D-II district semifinal at Carroll High School Tuesday. Tippecanoe, 16-2-1, will play Summit Country Day in a district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School. Kendall Davis and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff’s office seeks information about a cargo trailer theft
FLETCHER — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a cargo trailer from a property on state Route 36 east in Fletcher. According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies recently took a theft report of a cargo trailer that was stolen in the 7000 block of East state Route 36. Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado, tan or gold in color, stealing the trailer.
miamivalleytoday.com
APAC welcomes country artist Josh Turner to Troy
TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes Josh Turner, the voice of country music, to Troy on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. For two decades, Turner’s deep velvet voice has been the most recognizable on country radio. His unwavering dedication to the tenets of the country genre has inspired a generation of country singers and has bolstered an under served segment of the fan-base.
miamivalleytoday.com
Ghost Tours of Troy returns Oct. 29
TROY — Ghost Tours of Troy will explore the darker side of downtown Troy’s history on Saturday, Oct. 29, offering self-guided walking tours of downtown’s most haunted locations. “It’s a hotbox for paranormal activity in that area,” Ghost Tours of Troy Chairperson Shawn Denoyer said. “There are...
miamivalleytoday.com
Issue 1 could change how bail is set
LIMA — What started with a Hamilton County robbery in 2020 that left one man dead has now grown into a statewide ballot issue dealing with how Ohio courts can set bail. State Issue 1 is a ballot issue to create a Constitutional Amendment that would, if passed, require Ohio courts to “consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe,” according to the official ballot language. The amendment would also remove the ability of the Ohio Supreme Court to determine the procedures for establishing bail amounts and conditions.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City BOE discusses balances, policy
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed an outstanding balance with Reutschle Architects Inc. as well as the school district’s relationship with Tipp Pride Association during their regular session meeting Monday evening. The board’s discussion of an apparent balance due to Reutschle Architects was added...
miamivalleytoday.com
First Round Football Playoff Preview
The Troy football team will face a familiar foe Friday night when they open Division II, Region 8 playoff action by hosting Anderson at 7 p.m. The Trojans, 7-3, have a 1-2 record against the Raptors, 5-5, in recent years. Troy beat Anderson in 2016 — since then Anderson has...
