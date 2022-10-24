ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe

Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Man takes police on chase in southern New Mexico

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a wild chase through the streets of Deming, Bayard, Santa Clara, and Silver City by a truck thief Tuesday. Video shows a Deming City Vehicle with its tires flattened being pursued by Deming and Bayard police and sheriff’s deputies. Police say it...
DEMING, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Rocks, revenue – county finds both in the toilet

At their work session Tuesday morning, the Grant County Commission discussed ongoing efforts to improve Bataan Memorial Park. The conversation regarding how the county raises and spends money then bled into ostensibly separate agenda items on gross receipts taxes and a proposed Health and Human Services Department. Commissioner Javier Salas...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Daily Press family to grow

Under a contract with Gannett Co., the publisher of USA Today and hundreds of other newspapers across the U.S., the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., LLC, publisher of the Daily Press and Independent, has agreed to purchase the Silver City Sun-News and the Deming Headlight. The sale is set to close Nov. 1.
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Complications hold up Bayard projects

The Bayard City Council gathered for their regular meeting Monday to discuss an agenda focused on infrastructure projects with the engineering firm Stantec. Stantec representative George Esqueda updated the council on some not-insignificant hurdles to the city’s million-gallon water reservoir project and the design of more sidewalks for N.M. 356. First up for discussion was a one-year extension for the reservoir project, which seemed to be in limbo due to poor interagency communication.
BAYARD, NM

