A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe
Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
Video: Man takes police on chase in southern New Mexico
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a wild chase through the streets of Deming, Bayard, Santa Clara, and Silver City by a truck thief Tuesday. Video shows a Deming City Vehicle with its tires flattened being pursued by Deming and Bayard police and sheriff’s deputies. Police say it...
Rocks, revenue – county finds both in the toilet
At their work session Tuesday morning, the Grant County Commission discussed ongoing efforts to improve Bataan Memorial Park. The conversation regarding how the county raises and spends money then bled into ostensibly separate agenda items on gross receipts taxes and a proposed Health and Human Services Department. Commissioner Javier Salas...
Daily Press family to grow
Under a contract with Gannett Co., the publisher of USA Today and hundreds of other newspapers across the U.S., the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., LLC, publisher of the Daily Press and Independent, has agreed to purchase the Silver City Sun-News and the Deming Headlight. The sale is set to close Nov. 1.
New Mexico State Police investigating shooting involving Silver City Police officers
SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving Silver City Police Department officers. They say it happened on Yucca near North Swan Street. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No officers were injured. This is a developing story. News 13 will provide updates as […]
Silver City Report-the Silver City Daily Press has two new publications
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn about the Silver City Daily Press's two new acquisitions, and more.
Complications hold up Bayard projects
The Bayard City Council gathered for their regular meeting Monday to discuss an agenda focused on infrastructure projects with the engineering firm Stantec. Stantec representative George Esqueda updated the council on some not-insignificant hurdles to the city’s million-gallon water reservoir project and the design of more sidewalks for N.M. 356. First up for discussion was a one-year extension for the reservoir project, which seemed to be in limbo due to poor interagency communication.
