Sempolinski to hold town halls across Southern Tier

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Congressman Joe Sempolinski will be holding various town hall events across the Southern Tier over the next two weeks.

Sempolinski represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District which includes parts of Tioga County along with 10 other counties.

He has already visited 6 counties and plans to visit all 11 before he heads back to Washington, D.C.

“My first six town halls have gone great, and I would like to thank everyone who came out to offer their opinions and insight. Traveling the district and having these conversations is why I ran for Congress. When I’m in Washington, I will always fight for the priorities of the 23rd Congressional District, and these town halls only help me in that fight. I look forward to the next five and know that they will be as productive as the ones we’ve already held.”

Sempolinski will visit the following locations:

10/25 – Watkins Glen Town Hall, 155 South Clute Drive, Watkins Glen, NY – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

10/27 – Owego Village Hall, 22 Elm Street, Owego, NY – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

11/3 – Wellsville Town Hall Meeting, David A. Howe Public Library, 155 North Main Street, Wellsville, NY – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

11/5 – Town of Carroll Town Hall, 5 West Main Street, Frewsburg, NY – 8 to 9 a.m.

11/5 – Olean Public Library, 134 North 2nd Street, Olean, NY – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.