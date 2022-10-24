ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Sempolinski to hold town halls across Southern Tier

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxsUc_0iksOUVf00

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Congressman Joe Sempolinski will be holding various town hall events across the Southern Tier over the next two weeks.

Sempolinski represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District which includes parts of Tioga County along with 10 other counties.

He has already visited 6 counties and plans to visit all 11 before he heads back to Washington, D.C.

“My first six town halls have gone great, and I would like to thank everyone who came out to offer their opinions and insight. Traveling the district and having these conversations is why I ran for Congress. When I’m in Washington, I will always fight for the priorities of the 23rd Congressional District, and these town halls only help me in that fight. I look forward to the next five and know that they will be as productive as the ones we’ve already held.”

Sempolinski will visit the following locations:

  • 10/25 – Watkins Glen Town Hall, 155 South Clute Drive, Watkins Glen, NY – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • 10/27 – Owego Village Hall, 22 Elm Street, Owego, NY – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • 11/3 – Wellsville Town Hall Meeting, David A. Howe Public Library, 155 North Main Street, Wellsville, NY – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • 11/5 – Town of Carroll Town Hall, 5 West Main Street, Frewsburg, NY – 8 to 9 a.m.
  • 11/5 – Olean Public Library, 134 North 2nd Street, Olean, NY – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found; mother charged

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Downingtown Police say a 6-year-old girl and her mother have been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. Downingtown Police say the girl was with her biological mother Vanessa Gutshall during a court-ordered supervised visit on Oct. 25 when Gutshall allegedly fled with her in a Volkswagen Jetta. On […]
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy