Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch New Oracle Service on BNB Chain, Citing Huge Opportunity
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume, is launching a new oracle service on its BNB blockchain. In a new company blog post, Binance says that it will be launching oracle services in a push to boost the BNB Chain ecosystem and the broader digital asset space.
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
Charles Hoskinson Makes Cardano (ADA) Prediction, Says Ecosystem Will Become Network of Blockchains
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is making a long-term prediction for the future of the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that he thinks criticisms of proof-of-stake blockchains like Cardano are often inaccurate, especially ones that claim proof-of-stake chains are less accessible to the average person than proof-of-work.
Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says New ‘Solana Killer’ Has More Upside Potential
A closely followed crypto trader is updating his outlook on the top two digital assets, an altcoin, and a smart contract platform that has been hailed as the “Solana killer.”. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he’d be worried about king crypto Bitcoin (BTC)...
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Details One Bullish Catalyst for Bitcoin (BTC) – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone during his next speech could serve as a catalyst that sparks a fresh Bitcoin (BTC) rally. In a new video update, popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 771,000 YouTube subscribers that if Powell appears to extend an olive branch during his next speech, Bitcoin could skyrocket to around $25,000.
$15,880,000,000 Asset Management Firm Launches Startup Accelerator for Bitcoin-Focused Applications
A multibillion-dollar asset management firm is reportedly launching a new startup accelerator program committed to growing Bitcoin-focused (BTC) applications. According to a new press release, Stone Ridge, a firm with $15.88 billion in assets under its management, is launching In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf), a startup accelerator for Bitcoin. Kelly...
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum As Volatility Spikes
A widely followed trader known for calling this year’s crypto crash is warning that the current market bounce will ultimately turn into a deadly fakeout. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 563,000 Twitter followers that the big wave of short liquidations this week will mark the beginning of a correction to a new leg down for crypto markets.
Reddit NFTs on Polygon (MATIC) Abruptly Soar 642% in Sales Volume This Month, Reaching Nearly 3,000,000 Users
New non-fungible token (NFT) avatars from popular social media platform Reddit have exploded over the past month due to mass adoption on the website. The Reddit NFT collectible avatars based on Polygon (MATIC) have reached 2,813,700 holders, according to Dune Analytics. Only 2 months ago, the NFT collection had 13,000...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Cardano, Says ADA Risks Large Crash if It Fails To Hit These Targets
Widely followed analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is urging caution on Cardano (ADA) amid the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap recording a bounce in price. Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers that Cardano could drop further below the 22-month low it reached earlier this month unless it consolidates above the current price.
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) Can Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) and Stocks As ‘1929’-Style Conditions Intensify
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that with global markets in turmoil, Ethereum (ETH) could perform better than Bitcoin (BTC) and the stock market. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum has built a strong foundation under unfavorable market conditions and now has a solid chance at more price appreciation.
Analyst Who Nailed 2022 Crypto Price Action Predicts Bitcoin’s Path Ahead
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2022 crypto market crash months in advance now foresees a Bitcoin (BTC) flash crash and ongoing altcoin pump. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo shows their 565,900 Twitter followers the new plan for king crypto BTC. “BTC plan”. Going into deeper detail...
CryptoQuant Becomes First On-Chain Data Provider for CME Group
CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain data platform, has become the official provider of on-chain data for CME Group’s Datamine. This on-demand platform allows traditional financial institutions to access detailed historical data. Being the first and only on-chain data provider of CME Datamine in July 2022, CryptoQuant offers its data via...
Analyst Predicts One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)
A popular crypto analyst thinks one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is likely to outperform both Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB). The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) could be primed for a breakout against BTC. “MATIC is one easy alt...
Ethereum Is Not a Security Despite Switch To Proof-of-Stake, According to CTFC Chair Rostin Behnam
The Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says that Ethereum (ETH) is not a security despite making the transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. According to a new report by Fortune, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam told an audience of attorneys and crypto figureheads at a conference in New...
