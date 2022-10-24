ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC

Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
Charles Hoskinson Makes Cardano (ADA) Prediction, Says Ecosystem Will Become Network of Blockchains

Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is making a long-term prediction for the future of the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that he thinks criticisms of proof-of-stake blockchains like Cardano are often inaccurate, especially ones that claim proof-of-stake chains are less accessible to the average person than proof-of-work.
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Details One Bullish Catalyst for Bitcoin (BTC) – But There’s a Catch

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone during his next speech could serve as a catalyst that sparks a fresh Bitcoin (BTC) rally. In a new video update, popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 771,000 YouTube subscribers that if Powell appears to extend an olive branch during his next speech, Bitcoin could skyrocket to around $25,000.
$15,880,000,000 Asset Management Firm Launches Startup Accelerator for Bitcoin-Focused Applications

A multibillion-dollar asset management firm is reportedly launching a new startup accelerator program committed to growing Bitcoin-focused (BTC) applications. According to a new press release, Stone Ridge, a firm with $15.88 billion in assets under its management, is launching In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf), a startup accelerator for Bitcoin. Kelly...
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) Can Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) and Stocks As ‘1929’-Style Conditions Intensify

A senior Bloomberg analyst says that with global markets in turmoil, Ethereum (ETH) could perform better than Bitcoin (BTC) and the stock market. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum has built a strong foundation under unfavorable market conditions and now has a solid chance at more price appreciation.
Analyst Who Nailed 2022 Crypto Price Action Predicts Bitcoin’s Path Ahead

A crypto analyst known for calling the 2022 crypto market crash months in advance now foresees a Bitcoin (BTC) flash crash and ongoing altcoin pump. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo shows their 565,900 Twitter followers the new plan for king crypto BTC. “BTC plan”. Going into deeper detail...
CryptoQuant Becomes First On-Chain Data Provider for CME Group

CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain data platform, has become the official provider of on-chain data for CME Group’s Datamine. This on-demand platform allows traditional financial institutions to access detailed historical data. Being the first and only on-chain data provider of CME Datamine in July 2022, CryptoQuant offers its data via...

