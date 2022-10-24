ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s Twitter account is reactivated after Elon Musk’s takeover

Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated after weeks of the rapper’s access being locked after he broke with the terms of service by posting antisemitic messages.The news arrives just hours after Elon Musk successfully took over the social media platform for $44bn, a move that many speculated would lead to previously blocked accounts becoming unlocked by the self-described free speech absolutist.The 45-year-old also saw Instagram reverse the ban on his account, his preferred platform for posting, late Wednesday night. He’s lost access to posting on each platform earlier this month for sharing separate antisemitic posts that broke...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim

Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
Martha Stewart Reveals If She’d Date “Sort of Cute” Pete Davidson

Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Is Martha Stewart ready to get a little BDE in her life?. While playing Drew Barrymore's "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" game, the cookbook author, 81, revealed whether she would hypothetically date Pete Davidson. Once a picture...
Tearful Jamie Lynn Spears Wants to Feel Like She's "Worth Something" in Special Forces Trailer

Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears. These celebrities aren't in Hollywood anymore. In the dramatic trailer for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a group of 16 celebs—including Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Montell Jordan and short-lived White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci—are put to the test in a series of challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
Inside Kelly Osbourne's "Sober and Sane" Journey to Motherhood

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!. Some things in life are worth the wait. Just ask Kelly Osbourne. The former Osbournes star announced that she was pregnant on May 12, revealing that she and her rocker boyfriend Sidney Wilson are expecting their first child together, more than 20 years after they kicked off their friendship.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend

Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Done Having Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian is happy keeping up with her two kids. The Good American CEO revealed that after welcoming her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a baby boy, with ex Tristan Thompson, she doesn't plan to have any more kids. "I'm one of...
See Avril Lavigne Get Her Hair Chopped Off While Sitting on Toilet Seat

Watch: Avril Lavigne GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022. There was nothing complicated about Avril Lavigne's latest hair transformation. The "Sk8er Boi" singer has rocked super-long tresses since she skyrocketed to fame in the early aughts. However, she kissed her signature style goodbye and unveiled a major haircut that went just a little past her shoulders.
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Edited Following "Fat" Scene Criticism

Watch: Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Music Video Edited After Fatphobic Backlash. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. It looks like Taylor Swift is taking action to address her "Anti-Hero" music video. Just days after the release of the Midnights visuals, a scene in which the pop star steps onto a...
