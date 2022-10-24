Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
See Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Show Their Modeling Skills During Photo Shoot
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Gets This RARE Luxury Good. Now this is model behavior. A behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot starring North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West was shared to Kim Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account on Oct. 25—and it's picture perfect. As seen in...
Kanye West’s Twitter account is reactivated after Elon Musk’s takeover
Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated after weeks of the rapper’s access being locked after he broke with the terms of service by posting antisemitic messages.The news arrives just hours after Elon Musk successfully took over the social media platform for $44bn, a move that many speculated would lead to previously blocked accounts becoming unlocked by the self-described free speech absolutist.The 45-year-old also saw Instagram reverse the ban on his account, his preferred platform for posting, late Wednesday night. He’s lost access to posting on each platform earlier this month for sharing separate antisemitic posts that broke...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim
Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Responds to Critics Claiming She’s Too Young to Have a Baby
Watch: Sophia Grace Responds to Pregnancy Backlash. This one is for the haters. After Sophia Grace—who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland—announced her pregnancy Oct. 22, her YouTube followers had a lot to say. And now, the 19-year-old has a word for them too.
Martha Stewart Reveals If She’d Date “Sort of Cute” Pete Davidson
Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Is Martha Stewart ready to get a little BDE in her life?. While playing Drew Barrymore's "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" game, the cookbook author, 81, revealed whether she would hypothetically date Pete Davidson. Once a picture...
Tearful Jamie Lynn Spears Wants to Feel Like She's "Worth Something" in Special Forces Trailer
Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears. These celebrities aren't in Hollywood anymore. In the dramatic trailer for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a group of 16 celebs—including Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Montell Jordan and short-lived White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci—are put to the test in a series of challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
Inside Kelly Osbourne's "Sober and Sane" Journey to Motherhood
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!. Some things in life are worth the wait. Just ask Kelly Osbourne. The former Osbournes star announced that she was pregnant on May 12, revealing that she and her rocker boyfriend Sidney Wilson are expecting their first child together, more than 20 years after they kicked off their friendship.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend
Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Done Having Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian is happy keeping up with her two kids. The Good American CEO revealed that after welcoming her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a baby boy, with ex Tristan Thompson, she doesn't plan to have any more kids. "I'm one of...
Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala After Calling Out Kim Kardashian
Watch: Why Lili Reinhart Thinks She Won't Be Invited Back to Met Gala. Lili Reinhart thinks her 2022 Met Gala appearance could've been her last. The Riverdale actress shared how she believes she won't be asked back to fashion's biggest night after criticizing the weight loss tactic Kim Kardashian used to be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses.
Why Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Wants His Future Kids to Avoid Fame “At All Costs”
Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic. Don't expect Daniel Radcliffe's future kids to play James Sirius, Lily Luna or Albus Severus on the big screen. Though the Harry Potter star was world famous by age 11, the now 33-year-old shared that he doesn't want the movie star life for his future children.
Ryan Murphy Fires Back at DAHMER Backlash, Says He Reached Out to Victims' Families
Watch: Simone Biles SLAMS Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes: "We Ain't Having It" Ryan Murphy is defending DAHMER. After families of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's victims criticized the hit Netflix series for not reaching out before depicting them in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the creator is telling his side of the story.
See Avril Lavigne Get Her Hair Chopped Off While Sitting on Toilet Seat
Watch: Avril Lavigne GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022. There was nothing complicated about Avril Lavigne's latest hair transformation. The "Sk8er Boi" singer has rocked super-long tresses since she skyrocketed to fame in the early aughts. However, she kissed her signature style goodbye and unveiled a major haircut that went just a little past her shoulders.
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Edited Following "Fat" Scene Criticism
Watch: Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Music Video Edited After Fatphobic Backlash. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. It looks like Taylor Swift is taking action to address her "Anti-Hero" music video. Just days after the release of the Midnights visuals, a scene in which the pop star steps onto a...
Why Jonah Hill Says His Life Has Gotten "Immeasurably Better" Since Seeking Therapy
Watch: Jonah Hill Says He's DONE Making Public Appearances. Jonah Hill is ready to show people his vulnerable side. As the actor points out in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, Stutz, "How can I make a movie where I'm talking about people being vulnerable and working on their problems, and not be vulnerable myself?"
