Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Win Tickets ($110): Oregon Zoo Presents 2022 BrewLights | Adults Only, Featuring 45 Northwest Breweries & Cideries
Join us on November 18 or 19 at the Oregon Zoo for our fourth annual BrewLights, a ZooLights brew festival experience just for the 21-and-over crowd with more than 45 Northwest breweries and cideries to sample from. BrewLights tickets include a souvenir cup and 10 beverage tastings (3-oz beer/cider) throughout...
Steeplejack Brewing plans Manzanita taphouse and pub, plus hotel, arcade, ice cream shop
Brody Day and Dustin Harder don’t think small. When they opened Northeast Portland’s Steeplejack Brewing over a year ago, they transformed a century-old church into a stunning brewpub. Five months ago, they opened their second location, Steeplejack Pizza and Beer, in an expansive Southwest Portland space that was formerly home to the IBU Public House.
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022)
The Saloon Ensemble is back for another live performance of Danny Elfman’s score for The Nightmare Before Christmas, director Henry Selick’s Tim Burton-conceived tale of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, pumpkin king of Halloweentown. The event includes singalongs, a costume competition and screaming contest (eee!). Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Thursday-Friday, 3 pm Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 27-30. $15-$30.
Love Doughnuts? Check-Out the Top 10 Shops in Portland, Oregon
If you're searching for a sweet road trip, what's better than taking a doughnut tour? Portland, OR is nationally known for Voodoo Doughnuts but while researching shops I discovered an interesting fact. Most of the shops are congregated in the same area. Could it be there's a doughnut turf war going on?
This Portland dentist will pay kids to give up their Halloween candy
A downtown Portland dentist is offering cash for candy. She hopes this incentive will help keep cavities out of kids’ mouths.
Actress JLAW In Video Supporting Portland Charter Reform Measure
It's Not Clear What Jennifer's Portland Ties Are
WWEEK
Elephants Delicatessen Will Open Its Lake Oswego Location With a Food-Filled Party This Week
Elephants Delicatessen, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders since 1979, will open a new store in Lake Oswego this week—and if you assumed, “seen one, seen ‘em all,” this location has a few new items not available elsewhere. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is...
Eater
What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?
Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
Pamplin Media Group
What is Bethany's Table Marketplace?
This article brought to you courtesy of Janet O'Connor, Chef-Owner of Bethany's Table Marketplace, The Times Insider Farm-to-Table Bistro and Marketplace Expert. With a vision to create a farm-to-table dining experience for customers, Chef Janet O'Connor opened Bethany's Table, enriching the Bethany food scene. But when the pandemic hit, Chef Janet found a way to continue to provide delicious food to customers when in-person dining wasn't an option.
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
thereflector.com
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
Portland office real estate market continues downward trend
Downtown commercial office space is struggling during Q3, marking the 11th quarter of net negative absorption.Portland's office real estate market reached a dubious milestone this quarter, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of net negative absorption — a trend which began in the first quarter of 2020. During Q3 2022, Portland recorded negative net absorption of 340,000 square feet, bringing the year-to-date net absorption total to negative 1.01 million square feet, according to Colliers International's Portland office. As property taxes come due, a number of restaurants around the metro area are closing, and one Portland City Council candidate has come under...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
New Tigard Trader Joe’s store will open Friday
The city of Tigard is preparing for its new Trader Joe’s grocery store to open Friday.
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
Daily Life: The Eagles will be landing in Portland on tour
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, OCT. 24 The Eagles — Tickets for the Feb. 19, 2023 concert by the legendary group The Eagles at Moda Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. For more: www.rosequarter.com. The current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill. The country star Gill started touring with the band in 2017, shortly after the death of Glenn Frey. New show — Portland's Michael Allen Harrison, who puts on the Ten Grands and Christmas at The...
