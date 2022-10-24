ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022)

The Saloon Ensemble is back for another live performance of Danny Elfman’s score for The Nightmare Before Christmas, director Henry Selick’s Tim Burton-conceived tale of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, pumpkin king of Halloweentown. The event includes singalongs, a costume competition and screaming contest (eee!). Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Thursday-Friday, 3 pm Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 27-30. $15-$30.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?

Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What is Bethany's Table Marketplace?

This article brought to you courtesy of Janet O'Connor, Chef-Owner of Bethany's Table Marketplace, The Times Insider Farm-to-Table Bistro and Marketplace Expert. With a vision to create a farm-to-table dining experience for customers, Chef Janet O'Connor opened Bethany's Table, enriching the Bethany food scene. But when the pandemic hit, Chef Janet found a way to continue to provide delicious food to customers when in-person dining wasn't an option.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business

After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
Portland Tribune

Portland office real estate market continues downward trend

Downtown commercial office space is struggling during Q3, marking the 11th quarter of net negative absorption.Portland's office real estate market reached a dubious milestone this quarter, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of net negative absorption — a trend which began in the first quarter of 2020. During Q3 2022, Portland recorded negative net absorption of 340,000 square feet, bringing the year-to-date net absorption total to negative 1.01 million square feet, according to Colliers International's Portland office. As property taxes come due, a number of restaurants around the metro area are closing, and one Portland City Council candidate has come under...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: The Eagles will be landing in Portland on tour

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, OCT. 24 The Eagles — Tickets for the Feb. 19, 2023 concert by the legendary group The Eagles at Moda Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. For more: www.rosequarter.com. The current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill. The country star Gill started touring with the band in 2017, shortly after the death of Glenn Frey. New show — Portland's Michael Allen Harrison, who puts on the Ten Grands and Christmas at The...
PORTLAND, OR

