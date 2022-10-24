Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
No, cases will not be reopened automatically even if a JSO officer is under internal investigation
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are calling for action after tweets and retweets from Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Douglas Howell revealed potentially racist and biased views about Black people and the LGBTQ community. THE QUESTION. Will cases that Sgt. Howell are involved in be reopened?. THE SOURCES. Former Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant issued for 2nd teacher of Chappell Schools, sheriff’s office says
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a second staff member of Chappell Schools in St. Johns County, who is now a former employee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Previously, News4JAX reported on Anthony Guadalupe, 18, a teacher’s assistant who is facing 12 counts...
First Coast News
Texts 'stereotyping Black people' from JSO gang unit prompts outcry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An internal group chat among members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gang unit was “offensive” and “completely out of line,” according to a Black officer on the thread. The text exchange was obtained by First Coast News as part of a...
Community leaders call for action after tweets from JSO officer about Black people, LGBTQ community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville faith and community leaders held a press conference on Wednesday to condemn the problematic tweets made by Sgt. Douglas Howell, who works for the sheriff's office. The tweets sparked controversy around the city due to potentially biased views about people of color and the LGBTQ community.
pasconewsonline.com
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race
(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
Voters react to map proposals as Jacksonville city council redraws district map
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lines on a map could change the balance of power in Jacksonville for a decade. The Jacksonville City Council is redrawing district maps after a federal judge shot down their first attempt, calling it racially segregated. Now an advocacy group has submitted its own map for consideration.
Arrest warrant issued for teacher at Chappell Schools, the second instructor accused of molesting students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chappell Schools has been caught in a firestorm sorrounding two lawsuits filed by parents alleging their children were molested there. While one of the instructors is in custody and facing charges, there is now a warrant for a second instructors arrest. The first case at the...
INVESTIGATES: ‘It’s just not appropriate:’ Local city council candidate tied to Airbnb complaints
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach is a quiet beachside community and Steve Hould wants to keep it that way. He’s complained about the Airbnb next door, which is owned by Christine Burke, who is a candidate for the city council. When Action News Jax’s Ben Becker asked...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville faith leaders want answers from JSO officer on alleged degrading Black, LGBTQ+ tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Local Jacksonville faith leaders are outraged over racially charged social media posts allegedly written by a current Jacksonville sheriff’s officer, and today those local faith leaders came together to talk about it. Many of these local pastors and community leaders are asking why JSO didn’t...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
Action News Jax
Investigates: ‘Now I’m terrified to walk my dog’ Current dog attack laws have more bark than bite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pets are members of the family who we try to protect, but Action News Jax Ben Becker found out current laws that are supposed to protect you and your pet from a dog attack have more bark than bite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 10.26.22: Conservative crackup?
Going into Election Day, Republicans are well-positioned. But in Duval County, there is noise about a race that does not involve Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or T.K. Waters. Duval GOP Chair Dean Black is facing a leadership challenge. Former Chair Robin Lumb alleges Black, one write-in election away from becoming...
Action News Jax
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
Action News Jax
JSO: 2 shot, 1 dead outside of business in Deerwood Thursday afternoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held a briefing about the shooting just shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday. According to JSO, patrol units were in a nearby parking lot that was unrelated to the shooting. There, they heard multiple gunshots at 5101 Gate Pkwy at around 2:11 p.m.
Action News Jax
JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
JSO will review police sergeant’s tweets about Black people, LGBTQ community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal investigation into social media posts made by a sergeant with the agency’s gang unit. The announcement comes a day after First Coast News reported on problematic tweets from an account associated with Sgt. Douglas Howell, a ranking member of the city’s gang task force. After the story aired, the twitter account was locked.
Test scores are out - There's good news and bad news for Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Test scores are down since before the pandemic for Duval County public school students, according to a new report, but school leaders are hopeful about one part of the data. Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows Duval...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
First Coast News
