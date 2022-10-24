ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

pasconewsonline.com

Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race

(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire

A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
GEORGIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 10.26.22: Conservative crackup?

Going into Election Day, Republicans are well-positioned. But in Duval County, there is noise about a race that does not involve Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or T.K. Waters. Duval GOP Chair Dean Black is facing a leadership challenge. Former Chair Robin Lumb alleges Black, one write-in election away from becoming...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 2 shot, 1 dead outside of business in Deerwood Thursday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held a briefing about the shooting just shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday. According to JSO, patrol units were in a nearby parking lot that was unrelated to the shooting. There, they heard multiple gunshots at 5101 Gate Pkwy at around 2:11 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO will review police sergeant’s tweets about Black people, LGBTQ community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has begun an internal investigation into social media posts made by a sergeant with the agency’s gang unit. The announcement comes a day after First Coast News reported on problematic tweets from an account associated with Sgt. Douglas Howell, a ranking member of the city’s gang task force. After the story aired, the twitter account was locked.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

