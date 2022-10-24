Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Related
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -— A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida’s property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month. Many Floridians have had property insurance issues but Tom Colantuono’s experience really takes the cake. The night before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Colantuono and...
Parents shouldn't be concerned about reported shortage of amoxicillin, expert says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 'nationwide shortage of amoxicillin' is a startling statement for parents to read. What are you supposed to do if your child gets sick? Will there be enough medicine to make your child better?. A sick child at home without the appropriate medicine to heal them...
Jacksonville native in Guatemala needs help getting her husband cancer treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville native needs help finding a doctor to help her husband who is battling cancer. The young couple lives in Guatemala. It's been three weeks since Sebastian Toledo was diagnosed with leukemia. While he's reserving his strength to fight cancer, Ashlynn Toledo has to stay strong for her family.
News4Jax.com
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
Action News Jax
Lockdown at Douglas Anderson was due to people loitering on school grounds, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Douglas Anderson School of the Arts was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon “due to two individuals who were loitering on the school grounds,” Duval County Public Schools said. DCPS said the school was on a Code Yellow lockdown during the incident. Students and...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
Test scores are out - There's good news and bad news for Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Test scores are down since before the pandemic for Duval County public school students, according to a new report, but school leaders are hopeful about one part of the data. Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows Duval...
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
Action News Jax
Investigates: ‘Now I’m terrified to walk my dog’ Current dog attack laws have more bark than bite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pets are members of the family who we try to protect, but Action News Jax Ben Becker found out current laws that are supposed to protect you and your pet from a dog attack have more bark than bite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
Action News Jax
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
floridapolitics.com
Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally
While the state's ranking as compared to other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
News4Jax.com
Coastal rain spreads north
Cloudy skies with a swath of rain across eastern Putnam, Flagler and southern St. Johns counties. These will continue to slowly lift north toward World Golf Village, St. Augustine and southern Clay counties through noon. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Scattered showers continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
News4Jax.com
NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Nurses at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital dressed up the babies in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for Halloween. The tiny tots were dressed as mermaids, Sully from Monsters, Inc., Yoda from Star Wars, a lion and more. It was definitely a sweet treat for...
News4Jax.com
Safety a priority for Georgia-Florida game, but fans asked to not let their guard down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While there will be heavy police presence around TIAA Bank Field and inside RV city now through Saturday night for the Georgia-Florida game, officials are encouraging those attending the game and tailgating parties to not let their guard down when they venture away. Security is a...
News4Jax.com
Trauma survivor making Positively JAX difference by focusing on mental health in young men
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month’s Positively JAX winner is focusing on mental health in a community that’s often ignored. Shontae Jackson created Subliminal Dreamz to address mental health in men. “Being able to have this moment is very humbling and very grateful. Because if I would have...
dallasexpress.com
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
News4Jax.com
Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
Comments / 4