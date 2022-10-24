ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Uncovering Florida

10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid

Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally

While the state's ranking as compared to other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Coastal rain spreads north

Cloudy skies with a swath of rain across eastern Putnam, Flagler and southern St. Johns counties. These will continue to slowly lift north toward World Golf Village, St. Augustine and southern Clay counties through noon. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Scattered showers continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
dallasexpress.com

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Is St. Johns Youth Academy shut down?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4Jax received a tip from a viewer Wednesday morning that St. Johns Youth Academy in St. Augustine shut down and the kids were being shipped out. News4JAX has not been able to confirm if the St Johns Youth Academy shut down after multiple calls to the facility, the Department of Juvenile Justice Communications Office, and even the St. Johns County sheriff’s office.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

