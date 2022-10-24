ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
ERWINVILLE, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Armed robber leads authorities on chase, crashes into home

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department arrested an 18-year-old suspect connected to an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. According to GPD, two victims were approached around 2 p.m. at a local shopping center by an armed black male, demanding their vehicle. The victims complied, and they were able to contact authorities.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck by Camaro near Tigerland Thursday night dies in hospital, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified

The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a Denham Springs woman dead on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to LSP, a trooper responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a report of a vehicle stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. After arriving on the scene, the trooper learned a pickup truck had hit a pedestrian just east of the victim’s abandoned Kia, added LSP.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

