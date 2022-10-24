Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
WAFB.com
Police attempt to ID man accused of stealing dirt bike, using stolen credit card
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of several crimes. Police say the individual is responsible for allegedly burglarizing vehicles, stealing a dirt bike and making purchases on a stolen credit card. Authorities ask if you...
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
brproud.com
Armed robber leads authorities on chase, crashes into home
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department arrested an 18-year-old suspect connected to an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. According to GPD, two victims were approached around 2 p.m. at a local shopping center by an armed black male, demanding their vehicle. The victims complied, and they were able to contact authorities.
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Driver in stolen vehicle attempts to elude authorities, crashes on Prescott at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 26) wreck on Prescott Road at Joor Road, and the incident may have involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 1:11 p.m., and according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office...
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
theadvocate.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck by Camaro near Tigerland Thursday night dies in hospital, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s Unit involved in Thursday afternoon crash on Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Thursday (October 27) afternoon crash on Dalrymple Drive near Lakeshore Drive and East Washington Street. The incident occurred around 12:09 p.m. and EBRSO deputies are at the...
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
pelicanpostonline.com
UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified
The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on several apartments with people inside, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville is facing 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of...
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that left a Denham Springs woman dead on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to LSP, a trooper responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a report of a vehicle stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10 west of Breaux Bridge. After arriving on the scene, the trooper learned a pickup truck had hit a pedestrian just east of the victim’s abandoned Kia, added LSP.
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after $700 dollars in cash was stolen from a casino cash register. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Police say three men allegedly entered the...
wbrz.com
Suspect jailed without bond after shooting at Southern fraternity party
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of firing shots into a crowd of partygoers after a fight broke out at a Southern University fraternity house will stay in jail without the possibility of bond for now. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday afternoon, days after the Oct. 21 shooting...
