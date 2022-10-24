Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen.

According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white Air Force 1 shoes with a red skull on the front.

Police say that Charles frequents Oak Forest and E 53rd Streets. If you see Charles, officers ask that you call 911.