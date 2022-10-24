Effective: 2022-10-28 06:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth Locally dense fog this morning Patchy dense fog will persist between the James and the Missouri valleys through mid morning. Locally, visibility may briefly fall below one quarter mile.

