Elite Daily
Read Pete Davidson's Note To Kim Kardashian For The Kardashians Premiere
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might (emphasis on might) be broken up, but Kete fans have been revisiting their relationship throughout Season 2 of The Kardashians. During the Oct. 27 episode, Kardashian shared how Davidson was supporting her during the show’s first season, and the note he sent her for the premiere was so sweet.
Elite Daily
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wellness Line Calls For A Bath
Kravis is not only joined together in holy matrimony, but the pair’s now connected in business as well. Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just introduced a bath and body line for the blink-182 drummer’s company Barker Wellness, and it’s just what you need for a little self-care at home.
Elite Daily
Kourtney Kardashian Was “Blacked Out” For Her Vegas Wedding
Apparently, Kravis’ Las Vegas wedding was even blurrier than the pictures. ICYMI, on April 5, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left the Grammys to go to One Love Wedding Chapel for a 2 a.m. wedding (sans the necessary paperwork). Apparently, there was a lot of alcohol involved. During an Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian reflected on the memorable night — and revealed that she was “blacked out” for her Vegas elopement.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Elite Daily
How My Policeman Covered Up Harry Styles' Tattoos (& Why)
Harry Styles’ movie star game stays winning, with or without his ink. For his latest starring role in My Policeman, the actor is keeping his swoon-worthy (and occasionally controversial) accent, but will be missing quite a few trademark elements of his usual look. Just like in Don’t Worry Darling, Styles will appear on screen in My Policeman with his signature tattoos covered up — but why? This is a case for the FBI... or, you know, one of the film’s makeup artists.
Kanye West’s Twitter account is reactivated after Elon Musk’s takeover
Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated after weeks of the rapper’s access being locked after he broke with the terms of service by posting antisemitic messages.The news arrives just hours after Elon Musk successfully took over the social media platform for $44bn, a move that many speculated would lead to previously blocked accounts becoming unlocked by the self-described free speech absolutist.The 45-year-old also saw Instagram reverse the ban on his account, his preferred platform for posting, late Wednesday night. He’s lost access to posting on each platform earlier this month for sharing separate antisemitic posts that broke...
Elite Daily
Martha Stewart Said She Would Date Pete Davidson
OK, so Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be back together, but that hasn’t stopped Martha Stewart from shooting her shot. On Oct. 25, Stewart appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and explained whether or not she could see herself dating the former Saturday Night Live star. According to Stewart, she would date Davidson... and she even called him “sort of cute.” (High praise!)
Elite Daily
Harry Is On The Menu In His “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Music Video
Harry Styles’ new “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” music video has fans in a frenzy. The resident style icon dons a full beard and a fishy look in the video. That’s right. This may be his most eccentric video yet, and fans are loving it. Just check out their reactions.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero" Music Video-Inspired Home Decor Pieces
By now, Swifties have watched Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video a few times. You kind of have to re-watch just to see all the Taylor Swift easter eggs hidden throughout. In addition to all the nods to her previous eras, you may have also noticed the Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” music video decor and thought to yourself, “I need that.” If you’re too lazy to search the web yourself, though, don’t worry — you’re not the problem. Instead, just shop these Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero” music video-inspired home decor items that have been assembled just for you.
Elite Daily
Anne Hathaway Said Nate Isn't The Villain Of The Devil Wears Prada
Miranda Priestly may have been the one cloaked in Prada, but diehard The Devil Wears Prada fans have concluded that the real devil was hiding somewhere else in the hit 2006 dramedy. In the years since the fashionable film premiered, it feels like not a month will go by without there being a viral tweet claiming Andy’s controlling boyfriend Nate was the true villain of the movie. It’s a theory pretty much everyone seems to agree on... except the movie’s star. Anne Hathaway finally responded to that Devil Wears Prada theory about Nate being the villain, and surprisingly, she came to her on-screen ex’s defense.
Elite Daily
Are Tell Me Lies Stars Jackson White & Grace Van Patten Dating?
Tell Me Lies might be Hulu’s steamiest show yet. The series focuses on the complicated (see: hot, but really unhealthy) relationship between Stephen DeMarco (played by Jackson White) and Lucy Albright (played by Grace Van Patten). The season finale episode aired Oct. 26, but that doesn’t mean White and Van Patten are done spending time together. Per Deux Moi, they’ve been spotted engaging in some major PDA. So, are White and Van Patten dating? Here’s what they’ve said about the rumors.
Elite Daily
Twitter Can’t Believe Rihanna Is Finally Releasing New Music
After weeks of speculation, Rihanna finally confirmed her appearance on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The singer recently revealed she’s behind the lead single for the album. The track is called “Lift Me Up,” and it will drop on Oct. 28. The revelation doesn’t even seem real, considering fans have been screaming “Where’s the album?!” at Rihanna since she last released solo music in 2016. This announcement has certainly lifted Navy’s hopes that she’s back on the music scene for good.
Elite Daily
The Title Of Prince Harry’s New Memoir Is Shocking
It’s been over a year since Prince Harry first announced he was writing a memoir, and new details about the project have finally emerged. On Oct. 27, Penguin Random House revealed the release date and title for Harry’s upcoming book, as well as the cover art. While the book has long been highly anticipated, the title only raised intrigue into what stories Harry might disclose.
Elite Daily
The Love Is Blind Cast Throws Major Shade At Andrew & His Eye Drops
In the year of our lord 2022, it’s a truth universally acknowledged that reality TV isn’t 100% real. But one moment on Love Is Blind Season 3 drives this point home better than any other. If you’ve been anywhere near Twitter for the past week, you know I’m talking about Andrew Liu’s post-breakup talking head interview, when he appeared to use eye drops to make it look like he was crying. The moment was so shocking, even Andrew’s Love Is Blind co-stars had strong reactions to it.
Elite Daily
Megan Fox & MGK Are Reportedly “Secretly Planning Their Wedding”
Anyone else kinda forget that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were engaged? The duo went from being everywhere, all the time, to shying away from the spotlight. But that shift doesn’t mean that they’ve put a hold on wedding plans. On Oct. 24, a source told Us Weekly that Megan and MGK were “secretly planning their wedding” all along.
Elite Daily
Penn Badgley Went Full Joe Goldberg For TikTok's "Anti-Hero" Challenge
Midnights just got creepier than ever. You fans are used to seeing Joe Goldberg lurk around sketchy corners, but now the baseball-capped murderer is embracing his dark side more fervently than ever with some help from none other than Taylor Swift. In case you missed it, Penn Badgley finally joined TikTok, just in time to jump on board the “Anti-Hero” trend, nailing the musical challenge by bringing out Joe Goldberg’s inner Swiftie.
Elite Daily
Thomas Jacobs Proposed To Becca Kufrin 5 Months After She Asked Him
Bachelor In Paradise’s Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are engaged for the second time. ICYMI, on May 29, Kufrin announced that she popped the question, calling it the “ultimate plot twist.” On Oct. 25, the couple shared another engagement update. Five months after their first engagement, Jacobs proposed to Kufrin on a pumpkin carving date.
Elite Daily
HOTD's Showrunner Hinted At The Importance Of Alicent's Unseen Third Son
Just when you thought there was no way House of the Dragon could squeeze in any more characters, it’s starting to sound like Season 2 will open the door to some very important new faces. In particular, superfans are curious about when one key player who was completely missing from Season 1 will finally make his TV debut. Alicent’s eldest sons, Aegon and Aemond, stirred up a heaping helping of drama in Season 1, but her youngest, Daeron, wasn’t even mentioned. Well, now co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal is spilling on how important Daeron Targaryen will be to the House of the Dragon story, and when fans can expect him to fly in.
