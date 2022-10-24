Miranda Priestly may have been the one cloaked in Prada, but diehard The Devil Wears Prada fans have concluded that the real devil was hiding somewhere else in the hit 2006 dramedy. In the years since the fashionable film premiered, it feels like not a month will go by without there being a viral tweet claiming Andy’s controlling boyfriend Nate was the true villain of the movie. It’s a theory pretty much everyone seems to agree on... except the movie’s star. Anne Hathaway finally responded to that Devil Wears Prada theory about Nate being the villain, and surprisingly, she came to her on-screen ex’s defense.

