Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Related
Inmate arrested for Fort Myers double homicide in former cold case
The Lee County State Attorney's Office announced that Michael A. Parks has been charged with a double homicide that happened on September 14, 2011.
U.S. Marshals Catch Up With Florida Man Wanted For Shooting, Paralyzing Victim
A 19-year-old Florida man that was wanted for shooting a victim, leaving the person paralyzed, found out you can run, but you can’t hide. Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence on
Naples man accused of robbing convenience store then striking deputy
Deputies say a suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday morning threw money out the window of his stolen getaway car as he fled deputies.
NBC 2
Authorities investigating homicide in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a domestic homicide in Englewood. Authorities responded to the scene on Eleventh Street early Friday morning. A suspect is in custody. This is a developing story. Count on NBC2 to update you with more information...
NBC 2
Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man accused of robbing man he offered work to in Fort Myers
A 39-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man he offered work to, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. George Moorman, who is also a sex offender, is accused of picking up an older Hispanic male in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard after he offered to pay him $150 for three hours of work.
WINKNEWS.com
Some upset over Collier County curfew
Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But in areas his harder than...
WINKNEWS.com
2 convicted felons arrested after curfew in East Naples
Two convicted felons were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say they were seen wandering a part of East Naples hard-hit by Hurricane Ian after curfew. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, George Stidham, 50, and James Darrel Markley, 39, are documented gang members and registered convicted felons in Collier County. Their criminal histories include violent crimes, theft and narcotic activity, according to arrest reports.
FMPD asking for help identifying a burglary suspect
Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect from a burglary in March of this year.
NBC 2
Motorcyclist killed in Lehigh Acres crash
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred at the intersection of Jaguar Boulevard and Hargrove Avenue S. At around 2:36 p.m., a sedan and motorcyclist were headed east on Jaguar...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75 in Lee County
A woman died Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer late Thursday night on southbound I-75 in Lee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a car south in the center lane of I-75, approaching Alico Road around 11:45 p.m., behind a tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old man from Miami. The woman’s car rear-ended the trailer, rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder of the roadway.
WATCH: Alligator Bites Florida Man Trying To Remove It From Neighbor's Home
Neighbors said the angry alligator latched onto the inexperienced man's arm.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center
Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
NBC 2
Naples man given maximum sentence for molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison for molesting a child in 2019. Jose Amaya, 35, picked up the victim from her home in April 2019. According to the state attorney’s office, it was under the pretense that she would help clean the office at his business, JD Auto Repair, in Collier County.
WESH
Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home on Tacoma Avenue. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman accused of stealing over $1K in Legos from Target at The Forum
A woman is accused of stealing over $1,000 in Lego sets from the Target store at The Forum on Friday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a woman seen in surveillance photos entered the Target at 9350 Dynasty Drive at around 7 p.m. She selected various Lego sets and placed them in empty Target plastic bags she had brought into the store with her. The suspect proceeded to exit the store without paying for the Lego sets.
NBC 2
Temporary emergency room opens on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach opened a 24/7 temporary emergency room. The room is now open at 6890 Estero Boulevard and will be open for anyone on the island who needs immediate medical care or access to a doctor. You will not be...
Five years after Hurricane Irma, hundreds are still recovering
A Fox 4 Investigation found hundreds of people are still dealing with damage from the storm more than five years ago.
Comments / 1