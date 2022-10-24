ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
A couple weekends ago, I finally got around to doing a chore I hate: cleaning mildew off of my bathroom walls. I could think of a million good reasons to put it off — it’s messy and annoying, my landlord should just repaint the walls, I didn’t know which cleaning products would work best. But a trip to Muji had removed the biggest obstacle — not having the right tools. I’d bought a square-edge scrub brush to add to my arsenal of products from the brand’s cleaning system, and after I mixed up a white-vinegar solution to tackle the mildew, scrubbing the stains from the corners of my walls was straightforward — I clicked the brush head onto a long wooden pole and got to work.
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
Of all the simple pleasures of life, a clean bathroom is up there with anything you can think of really. The problem is, the bathroom is arguably everyone’s least favorite room to clean. That’s especially the case if you are strapped for time. So, how can you keep things...
Originally Posted On: https://www.eyeglasses123.com/blogs/news/how-do-you-wash-crizal-cleaning-cloth. A Crizal cleaning cloth is often used to clean lenses and screens. The cloth is made of a microfiber material that is designed to be gentle on delicate surfaces. Start by wetting the cloth with warm water. Add a small amount of mild soap to the cloth and work it into a lather. Then gently scrub the lens or screen with a soapy cloth. Rinse the soap off with warm water and dry the lens or screen with a soft, dry cloth.
Don’t worry, this isn’t a real holiday. Way Day is a two-day shopping event at Wayfair, where all the furniture is up to 80% off and everything ships for free. Up for big discounts: living room seating, dining room sets, area rugs, bar stools, bedding, lighting, shelving and even cookware and kitchen appliances.
A home is more than just a place to live; it’s also where you’ll spend the majority of your time. It should be comfortable, functional, and beautiful. The first step in building your own home is deciding which type of home you want. Do you want a traditional house with a front porch and backyard? Or would you prefer an apartment in the city? Do you want an unfinished basement or loft? Do you need extra space for an office, guest room or media room? Think about how many bedrooms and bathrooms you need and how much storage space. What kind of flooring would suit the look of your new place best? What kind of lighting do you require, natural or artificial? What kind of window installation do you want?

