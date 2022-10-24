ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Michigan announces major Donovan Edwards decision

Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards created headlines Wednesday when he shared a shockingly antisemitic tweet that sent the college football world into an uproar. “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms

Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight

October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
thecomeback.com

Michigan running back explains sharing antisemitic tweet

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards retweeted a blatantly antisemitic tweet Wednesday that made the college football world aghast. “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,” the offending tweet read. Over...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement

Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Fine News

Things have been going well for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback CJ Stroud this year. Ironically, Day's successful recruitment of Stroud also involved a situation where he was fined. During his Tuesday press conference, Day revealed that back in 2019 he skipped an ESPN awards show to...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t listening to Dolphins coaches

When a player suffers a massive head injury like Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did when he suffered a high-profile and scary concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, most would probably try to avoid big hits to their head or upper body in the future. That’s exactly what the Dolphins asked and expected Tagovailoa to do once he returned to the field, but Tagovailoa isn’t necessarily following that guidance.
On3.com

Michigan football 2023 schedule officially released

Michigan football is still in the middle of its 2022 campaign, but Wednesday provided clarity on what the future holds for the Wolverines on the field. The Big Ten Conference released its official schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon with U-M set to open play on Sept. 23 at home vs. Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference

Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...

