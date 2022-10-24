Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz responds to column calling for him to fire his son as offensive coordinator
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Calling his postgame press conference after Saturday’s 54-10 loss to Ohio State an “interrogation,” Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz on Tuesday continued to defend the continued employment of his son, Brian, as the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator. Iowa entered last Saturday’s game last...
Michigan announces major Donovan Edwards decision
Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards created headlines Wednesday when he shared a shockingly antisemitic tweet that sent the college football world into an uproar. “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,”...
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms
Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight
October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
Michigan running back explains sharing antisemitic tweet
Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards retweeted a blatantly antisemitic tweet Wednesday that made the college football world aghast. “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,” the offending tweet read. Over...
Watch: LSU head coach Brian Kelly might have just thrown shade at his own fan base
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly might have thrown some shade at his own fan base on Tuesday night. A reporter asked Kelly how he felt about LSU fans rushing the field after the Tigers’ win against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday. Ole Miss was ranked No....
NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request
Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols...
Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement
Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Fine News
Things have been going well for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback CJ Stroud this year. Ironically, Day's successful recruitment of Stroud also involved a situation where he was fined. During his Tuesday press conference, Day revealed that back in 2019 he skipped an ESPN awards show to...
Tua Tagovailoa isn’t listening to Dolphins coaches
When a player suffers a massive head injury like Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did when he suffered a high-profile and scary concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, most would probably try to avoid big hits to their head or upper body in the future. That’s exactly what the Dolphins asked and expected Tagovailoa to do once he returned to the field, but Tagovailoa isn’t necessarily following that guidance.
College Football Playoff projections: CBS Sports predicts first CFP Top 25 rankings
It’s almost time for the ultimate rankings that will shape the remainder of the college football season — the College Football Playoff rankings. Ahead of the first edition coming next week on Nov. 1, CBS Sports tried their hand at predicting what they would look like if the rankings were released a week early.
Michigan football 2023 schedule officially released
Michigan football is still in the middle of its 2022 campaign, but Wednesday provided clarity on what the future holds for the Wolverines on the field. The Big Ten Conference released its official schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday afternoon with U-M set to open play on Sept. 23 at home vs. Rutgers.
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
