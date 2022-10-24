Read full article on original website
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
Manslaughter charges sought in slaying of Portland man and his dog in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has referred charges of manslaughter to the prosecuting attorney's office against two suspects in the death investigation of 49-year-old Aron Christensen, from Portland, Oregon. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Corner determined Christensen had died from a gunshot wound to the...
Pedestrian critically injured in S.E. Portland crash; driver left scene
One person is in the hospital after being struck by a driver Thursday night in Southeast Portland, police say. The pedestrian — who has not been publicly identified — was hit by a vehicle in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard about 8:45 p.m., according to Portland police. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that appeared life-threatening.
Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Salem school
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he brought a firearm to Waldo Middle School in Salem.
Drugs, weapons, money reportedly seized by Washington County investigators
After executing eight search warrants at multiple locations throughout the Portland metro area on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says they obtained an abundance of drugs, weapons and cash.
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital
The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood assault
Patrick Shorb faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred incidentA 73-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was still at home, and complied with officers to be arrested without incident. Patrick K. Shorb faces second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Woodburn police searching for suspected computer thief
Woodburn police are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a laptop from a computer store on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
Tigard Police Log: Man with no pants arrested for car burglary
The Tigard Police Department deals with calls for service from Oct. 2-8, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 2 Two separate DUII calls were reported. In one case, the caller took the driver's keys away from him. In the other, officers arrested the driver, who had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. A car went over an embankment on Southwest 72nd Avenue...
