ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Pedestrian critically injured in S.E. Portland crash; driver left scene

One person is in the hospital after being struck by a driver Thursday night in Southeast Portland, police say. The pedestrian — who has not been publicly identified — was hit by a vehicle in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard about 8:45 p.m., according to Portland police. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that appeared life-threatening.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County deputy stabs man in altercation at hospital

The Sheriff's Office said the man, who was on a civil hold, attempted to take the deputy's gun.An altercation involving a law enforcement officer, a hospital staff member and a man authorities say was on a civil hold left at least two injured early Monday morning, Oct. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Monday with a man who had been placed on a civil hold. The man "charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy's firearm" midway through the hospital...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood assault

Patrick Shorb faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred incidentA 73-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was still at home, and complied with officers to be arrested without incident. Patrick K. Shorb faces second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Man with no pants arrested for car burglary

The Tigard Police Department deals with calls for service from Oct. 2-8, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 2 Two separate DUII calls were reported. In one case, the caller took the driver's keys away from him. In the other, officers arrested the driver, who had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. A car went over an embankment on Southwest 72nd Avenue...
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy