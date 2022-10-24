ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police

By Tori Bean, Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QY02R_0iksKPxC00

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police.

Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God

Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he has worked in patrol, criminal investigations and professional standards.

Officials said that Chief Weems recently graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy.

“I am truly honored to lead the men and women of the Nacogdoches Police Department while continuing to serve the residents of the Nacogdoches community,” said Weems. “I want to build trust with the community.”

He also plans to put focus on gun-related crimes and new technology.

“With the new technology we are utilizing for these gun cases, we can track where these spent shell casings are and what gun they came from. That way we start tracking who is shooting what gun and in what location,” said Weems.

He has also been serving as interim Chief of Police since the position became available. According to Nacogdoches PD, he and his wife Angie have been married for 30 years, they have two children and two grandchildren.

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

“Chief Weems is highly respected within the community and with the police department. I have no doubt he will do a great job.”

Mario Canizares, City Manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iksKPxC00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that a missing man has been found safe. Earlier today, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to find Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, who was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on October 14, 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK makes a stop in Troup

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – KETK spotlighted Troup on Wednesday during Small Town Live. The town celebrated their 150th anniversary on Oct. 8. “It’s changed a lot, but some things never change and that’s the friendly people,” said Suzanne Loudamy, a Troup resident. Their Holiday in the Country event is also coming up on Nov. 14 […]
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy