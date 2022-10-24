ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
