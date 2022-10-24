Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Officers said a pickup...
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
Tv20detroit.com
Roseville police looking for suspect who fled crash scene that revealed a dead woman in his car
ROSEVILLE, MI (WXYZ) — Roseville police are looking for a person of interest in connection to the investigation of a body that was found in a pickup truck following a crash near Common and Hayes roads Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers were handling the incident like a normal...
Tv20detroit.com
Roseville crash leads to discovery of body in pickup truck; suspect runs from scene
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville police have released a picture of a person of interest in connection with the investigation of a body that was found in a pickup truck following a crash near Common and Hayes roads Thursday afternoon. “When our officers got here, the driver of the...
fox2detroit.com
Parents outraged after 6-year-old special needs daughter was dropped at wrong bus stop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Dearborn Heights couple says their 6-year-old daughter with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop - and the school did nothing to help find her. "I'm thinking did something happen to my daughter," said Marcus White. "Now I'm in protection...
Body armor clad man slashing tires in downtown Ann Arbor arrested after attacking driver
ANN ARBOR, MI – A knife-wielding man wearing body armor in downtown Ann Arbor was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly slashing multiple tires on cars parked behind a business and attacking a woman, police said. Javon Trevail Williams, 28, was arraigned Thursday, Oct. 27, on six felony counts in...
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
Detroit murder suspect arrested after cutting through city park during police chase, slamming into family's minivan
A murder suspect is in custody after leading Detroit police on a chase Tuesday, including cutting through the middle of a city park on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
12-year-old girl still missing 4 days after leaving Detroit home, police say
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl is still missing four days after she left her Detroit home, police said. Tanea Spurlock was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) in the 8200 block of Westwood Street on the city’s west side. Officials said she left the home without...
Detroit police investigate suspicious death of 1-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was brought to the Children's Hospital in Detroit early Thursday morning.Detroit police confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital sometime after midnight by his mother and died shortly after arriving. DPD says officers were also called for "allegations of sexual assault." However, investigators do not believe it led to the child's death.Police say they are questioning the boy's parents.No further details have been released at this time. Police says a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
fox2detroit.com
No shell casings found after driver of bullet-riddled SUV says he was shot at on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV said he was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac woman wants justice after family member was killed while driving for Lyft
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman wants justice after her family member was killed while driving for Lyft. The incident occurred Friday (Oct. 21), and a 19-year-old is facing charges. Raven Brantley is still asking why 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips would allegedly shoot her aunt, 49-year-old Dina May-Terrell, in the...
Body found in bed of pickup truck after a crash in Michigan
ROSEVILLE, Mich. — A body was found in a bed of a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Roseville, Michigan. According to WJBK, the Roseville Police Department said a driver fled the scene after a minor rear-end crash Thursday afternoon near Common and Hayes roads. It was in this crash that police found a body in the bed of a pickup truck.
Detroit police officials say ShotSpotter technology led them to murder suspect on city's east side
A murder suspect is in custody after officials say ShotSpotter technology led them to the scene of a fatal shooting on Detroit’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for man suspected in murder of woman at Detroit Travel Inn hotel [PHOTOS]
The Detroit Police Department is asking for help from the public in the search for a man suspected in the murder of a woman at an east side hotel.
fox2detroit.com
MSP say driver's Southfield Freeway shooting story doesn't add up
Michigan State Police are still looking for evidence to corroborate a driver's story after he said he was shot at on the Southfield Freeway. His vehicle had about 10 bullet holes in it, but no shell casings were found.
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
