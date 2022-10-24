Read full article on original website
KFDA
Tyson Foods moves COVID-19 case filed by 38 workers from state to federal court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods filed court documents Tuesday to reopen its efforts to move a case filed against the company by employees over operations at the start of COVID-19. In court documents, the company argues the case belongs in federal court because it kept production going at its Amarillo plant in response to orders from President Trump.
Congrats Potter County You Got Me Again for Jury Duty
It's a running joke with me about how often I get called for jury duty. It's at least once a year. Well, that is except for that year of reprieve due to Covid. I was never called in 2020 but I was back in the pool last year in 2021.
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home
Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Finally Hud’s is Invading the Wolflin Area in Amarillo
I was pretty late to the Hud's party. The first time I tried them was when my daughter was playing club volleyball. Sometimes we would meet for breakfast at Hud's and grab one of their delicious breakfast burritos. I wondered how I missed out for so long. Since everyone else...
It’s Halloween And Now We’re Stealing Souls? Kia Souls, That Is.
Halloween is right around the corner, and it seems that some are already getting more into the tricks, rather than treats. Amarillo Police found themselves chasing down not one, but two stolen vehicles this morning. Some would be thieves decided to try and make off with two stolen Kia Souls.
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
The Controversial Amarillo Ghost Adventures Episode
For any enthusiasts of the supernatural, the Travel Channel television show Ghost Adventures is a must-watch. Originally airing in 2008 and still running, the show’s premise is in the name. Paranormal Investigators Zak Baggins, Aaron Goodwin, and Audio/Visual techs Billey Tolley and Jay Wasley travel across the United States, investigating known haunted sites or reported hauntings.
Going To Vote? Here’s Some Changes In Amarillo You Need To Know.
They call it our civic duty. A right that not everyone has due to some life choices (in most cases), which makes it even more important. I'm talking about your right to vote. With the way the political landscape has been the last 5-6 years or so, it feels like it's more important than ever to go out and vote.
[Gallery] – A Slug Bug of a Good Time in Amarillo
There are just some events that I look forward to each and every year. One of them is the Slug Bug Car Show at Street Volkswagon. I have always loved slug bugs. I, like most children, grew a fondness for them when I knew about the slug bug game. Any chance that I could "lovingly" as I said, punch my little sister was a win. Especially when I wasn't going to get in trouble for it.
kgncnewsnow.com
Update on Solid Waste Pickup after City Council Meeting
Adjustments have been made over the past few months regarding trash and solid waste pickup around Amarillo. But hopefully, those adjustments won’t be around for much longer. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an update was provided from the city’s Department of Public Works on looking to move back into a two-day trash pickup cycle like in the past.
