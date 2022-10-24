ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins

A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing woman 36 years ago

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
ABC News

3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions

For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
FLORIDA STATE
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
KTAR.com

22-year-old man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Arizona border patrol agent

PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder of an Arizona border patrol agent in January. Rey David Marquez-Jimenez of Mexico assaulted the federal agent on Jan. 26 near Hereford, which is located about 25 minutes west of Bisbee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Monday.
HEREFORD, AZ

