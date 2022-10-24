Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder in death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White
Casey White, the Alabama murder suspect who escaped custody in April with help from a corrections official, pleaded not guilty to escape and felony murder.
Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins
A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing woman 36 years ago
A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted Carbo in August.
Man Accused of Killing 6 at Christmas Parade Is Making a Mockery of His Trial
After declaring himself a sovereign citizen and deciding to represent himself at trial, the man accused of killing six people and injuring 62 others by driving his SUV into a Wisconsin Christmas parade cross-examined several victims of the attack himself in court last week. "Fair to say there were hundreds,...
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
Essence
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Supported raised over $500,000 for Pieper Lewis on GoFundMe. Attorneys for an Iowa teen asked a judge to overturn a portion of the sentence that ordered her to pay $150,000 to the estate of her rapist. Pieper Lewis, who turned 18 on Wednesday, was sentenced earlier this month to five...
Mother of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz outraged after defendants offered plea deals in murder case
The mother of Lesandro Junior Guzman Feliz is outraged after discovering that the defendants in her son’s murder case may get plea deals in exchange for less time in prison.
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
ABC News
3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
Judge tosses Wisconsin parade attack suspect from courtroom during jury selection
The man accused of intentionally plowing into a crowded Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year was tossed out of a courtroom during his trial on Tuesday for being combative.
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge
CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — Harmony Montgomery's father killed the 5-year-old girl in December 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, authorities said Monday as they announced charges in a case that came to light when her mother reported she hadn't seen her in over two years.
Washington City Paper
D.C. Cop Charged With Murder Wants To Use Deceased Man’s Criminal Past As Defense
Michael Hannon, an attorney for D.C. police officer Terence Sutton, spent the better part of two days trying to convince U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman to allow him to describe to jurors the criminal history and other derogatory details about Karon Hylton-Brown, the man Sutton is accused of killing while on duty on Oct. 23, 2020.
Ex-Army sergeant pleads guilty to brutal stabbing death of fellow soldier in Georgia barracks
A former Army sergeant admitted to the brutal 2020 stabbing of a fellow soldier in his Georgia barracks, a killing federal prosecutors say was retaliation "in cold blood" for the soldier reporting marijuana use. Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a charge of premeditated murder. Under the...
KTAR.com
22-year-old man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Arizona border patrol agent
PHOENIX — A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder of an Arizona border patrol agent in January. Rey David Marquez-Jimenez of Mexico assaulted the federal agent on Jan. 26 near Hereford, which is located about 25 minutes west of Bisbee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Monday.
